Activists: School board member should resign

A small group of community activists and parents called Thursday for Hempstead board member Randy Stith to step down from the panel, questioning his fitness for office after recent guilty pleas to crimes committed while in posts as a village police officer and volunteer firefighter.

Stith, 28, a Hempstead Village police officer, pleaded guilty March 7 to third-degree possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny in a deal with prosecutors that requires him to resign from the police department as of Friday. Both charges are misdemeanors.

He admitted submitting a forged letter of recommendation in his application to become a police officer and to stealing money from the village fire department as a volunteer firefighter.

Because he pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, Stith is not required under education law to step down from the school board. He has attended two school board meetings since his guilty plea, and a meeting of the five-member panel is scheduled Thursday night.

His three-year term expires on June 30, 2020. He was elected in May 2017.

Stith, after entering his guilty pleas two weeks ago, did not comment on his intentions regarding the school board seat after entering his guilty pleas two weeks ago. His attorney, Joseph Conway, said then that Stith did not plan to resign from the board and that he "was looking to move on."

Conway could not be reached for immediate comment Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, eight people stood in the rain outside the district's Administration Building on Peninsula Boulevard and chanted “Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Randy Stith has got to go!"

The group included Mary Crosson, a chair with the activist group New York Communities for Change who served on the school board for several months last year, in an appointive capacity.

“We are concerned about Randy Stith pleading guilty for stealing money from his own co-workers," Crosson said. “Randy has got to go. We are asking for him to resign now from the Hempstead school board because you are not setting a good example for our school.”

School board President LaMont Johnson, asked for comment after the news conference, said in a statement, "I take my fiduciary responsibility to protect the interests of the taxpayers very seriously. As a steward of taxpayer dollars, it is imperative that school board members are held to a high moral standard. I am very troubled by the recent circumstances involving one of our school board members.

"I understand that when the public trust is broken, the taxpayers have a right to respond and I want them to know that I am listening," Johnson's statement continued. "The Board has made great strides and it is imperative that we maintain the trust of community and stay steadfast on student achievement."

At the news conference, Peggy Perkins, a mother of three students in the district, said, "It is important that we are talking about Randy Stith, who has the fiduciary responsibility to do what is right for Hempstead and for this community and to step down.”

Members of the group said they plan to deliver petitions to the district Thursday night, asking for Stith to leave the board.

Under education law, a school board member convicted of a felony or who pleads guilty to a felony would be automatically removed from office because he or she loses rights as a citizen, including the right to vote, which is required of board members, according to Jay Worona, deputy executive director and general counsel of the New York State School Boards Association.

For a board member to be deemed unqualified, the school board or the state education commissioner would have to determine that the member in question engaged in inappropriate conduct, Worona said. In such a case, the board member is entitled to a due process hearing.

In similar situations elsewhere in New York, board members have chosen to resign so as not to distract from the board’s work, Worona said.

Stith is scheduled to be sentenced next month. Under the plea deal, in addition to resigning from the police department, he faces three years of probation and must pay $4,223 in restitution to the fire department and complete 100 hours of community service.

New York Communities for Change has followed the Hempstead board's efforts to remedy numerous problems in the district, which is the largest kindergarten through 12th-grade system in Nassau County and has been under the oversight of a state-appointed special adviser since October 2017.

The initial 13-count indictment against Stith included felony charges, among them first-degree falsifying business records, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and second-degree possession of a forged instrument. Stith had pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said Stith forged a letter of recommendation in 2015 in his application to become a police officer. Prosecutors also accused Stith of making more than $6,500 in unauthorized cash withdrawals from the bank account of the fire department's Southside Hose 2 from 2015 to 2018, when he was treasurer.