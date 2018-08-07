The Hempstead school board voted unanimously Tuesday to take steps against Superintendent Shimon Waronker that could lead to his dismissal.

The five-member board's allegations against the schools chief, who has been on paid administrative leave since January, were not immediately released. The panel took the action in a hastily called special meeting after spending about an hour in executive session behind closed doors.

Waronker has been on paid leave since Jan. 9, as the district investigates accusations of mismanagement under his administration. On July 27, the board unanimously voted to extend his administrative leave, which was set to end July 31, through Aug. 31.

The district of 8,000-plus students has been consistently flagged by the state for low academic performance, beset by rapid turnover among its administrators and marked by infighting and factionalism on the five-member school board.

The system, the largest K-12 district in Nassau County, faces significant challenges, with 70 percent of its students classified by the state as economically disadvantaged and 39 percent as English language learners, according to data for 2016-17, the most recent available on the Education Department’s website.

Hempstead has been under ramped-up state scrutiny since last fall. Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia appointed a special adviser, veteran former school superintendent Jack Bierwirth, to put all operations under a magnifying glass and report back to her.

Bierwirth began working in the district last October, when Waronker had been schools chief for about four months. Elia in January ordered the district to adhere to Bierwirth’s wide-ranging recommendations, and the system is in the midst of implementing a response plan.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Waronker, who came to Hempstead with a reputation for turning around low-performing and violent schools in New York City, was hired by the board’s former three-member majority in May 2017. He started in June at an annual base salary of $265,000, and his contract runs through June 30, 2021.

He was criticized by some residents and district workers for hiring extra staff at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars, and arranging a $450,000 contract with the New American Initiative, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit consulting agency he founded.

Waronker has said he brought in the agency with the support of the former board majority, to help turn around the system. He has stated publicly and in court papers that his contract specifically bans his drawing compensation from the agency.

The schools chief was placed on paid administrative leave in January after the board’s balance of power shifted to a new majority — David Gates, LaMont Johnson and Randy Stith. The board named Regina Armstrong, a longtime administrator in the district, to serve as acting superintendent.

Waronker on Jan. 19 filed suit in federal court against the district regarding his placement on leave and vowed to bring out proof of corruption in the system. A federal judge in Central Islip on Jan. 30 rejected Waronker’s request for a temporary injunction, which would have allowed him to return to work, and noted that Waronker continues to receive pay and benefits.

A status conference is scheduled for Dec. 24 in federal court, according to the most recent filing.

Waronker remained a flashpoint for the divided board until July 2, when the newest trustees, Carmen Ayala and Patricia Spleen, were sworn in. Elected in May, they replaced board President Maribel Touré and Vice President Gwendolyn Jackson, who were in the majority when Waronker was hired.

Waronker’s contract also provided for a raise of between 1 percent and 5 percent on July 1. A spokeswoman for the district said he had not received a raise as of July 31.

A section in his contract titled “Termination,” states that Waronker can only be terminated following a “fair hearing before an impartial hearing officer.”

He must be served with charges within two days of the board’s vote and has the right to select a public or private hearing, according to the contract.

In addition, Waronker is entitled under the agreement to receive his salary and benefits during the course of the hearing and any appeal.

Ultimately, if terminated, the contract says he must be paid in full all compensation and benefits within 15 days. A clause in the document requires the district, upon termination, to pay 1/240th per day of the then-current annual salary for up to 200 accumulated vacation days, as well as 1/240th per day of that amount for up to 100 accumulated personal leave days.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday how Waronker’s dismissal may affect the ongoing legal battle.

Bierwirth, in a July 20 report to Elia, called the status of Waronker a “significant challenge” for the district. He also warned of a number of “very substantial issues which are or may become part of litigation or which are or may become matters before the District Attorney,” but did not go into detail on those issues.