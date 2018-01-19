Shelved Hempstead schools chief sues for reinstatement

The Hempstead school superintendent placed on administrative leave sued the school board in federal court Friday, asking a judge for an injunction forcing the board to let him return to work immediately.

Shimon Waronker, who became schools chief in early June, was put on leave with pay seven months later in a 3-2 board vote on Jan. 9.

The decision to shelve Waronker was by the three trustees who hold a majority on the five-member panel — David Gates, LaMont Johnson and Randy Stith.

Frederick Brewington, the Hempstead attorney who represents Waronker, had challenged the legitimacy of the board majority’s decision, describing his client as the victim of “mob-like mentality.”

He argued in papers and in court before U.S. District Court Judge Denis Hurley in Central Islip that what he called “the suspension” violates Waronker’s First Amendment right to speak out about longstanding problems in the district and his Fourteenth Amendment right to due process before being disciplined.

Austin Graff, the Carle Place lawyer representing the district, quibbled with whether an administrative leave is the same thing as a suspension. He said Waronker must be kept off school property and away from school computers while the district conducts seven separate investigations of him.

Graff then listed those seven claims, to which Brewington responded, “This is the first I’m hearing of it.”

Hurley said the issues were too complex for him to reach a decision on the spot. He asked Graff for written motions in response to Brewington’s filings and said he will rule after further argument in court Tuesday afternoon.

Brewington has said that audience members frequently jeered the schools chief during the meeting where he was shelved, with some spectators afterward breaking into a chorus of the famous rhythm and blues song, “Hit the Road, Jack.”

“This is supposed to be the highest level of decision-making to benefit the educational future of children,” Brewington said in an interview a day after Waronker’s ouster. “It is not a pep rally for a basketball game.”

For more than 20 years, Hempstead has suffered from abrupt and repeated changes in leadership that often have left the 8,000-student district in chaos. Board control frequently shifts in annual elections, and changes in board leadership inevitably result in the firing of old administrators and hiring of new ones.

Waronker’s stint in Hempstead has illustrated the pattern. The 49-year-old educator took over the district on June 2, after a successful career in New York City that included the highly publicized turnaround of a junior high school in the South Bronx once rated as violent.

Waronker was hired by Hempstead’s former board majority, in a 3-2 vote that included the current president, Maribel Touré and vice president, Gwendolyn Jackson. At the time, Waronker voiced confidence that his experience in raising students’ academic performance and defusing gang violence would produce positive results in his new job.

He moved quickly toward a management shakeup — for example, replacing the high school principal, Stephen Strachan.

The new schools chief also arranged a $450,000 contract between Hempstead and a Brooklyn-based nonprofit agency that he had founded, the New American Initiative, to help in revamping classroom instruction.

Waronker said immediate change was essential in turning around a district that had come under scrutiny by the state Education Department for high school graduation rates that were among the lowest in the state. Both Hempstead High School and the district’s Alverta B. Gray Schultz Middle School are among the state’s lowest rated schools.

The changes drew protestations and criticism from community residents and others, many of whom work in the district or have relatives working there. Some said that Strachan had begun raising performance at the time he was removed, and that the contract with New American Initiative appeared to pose a conflict of interest.

Waronker said he did not personally profit from the consulting contract with his former agency.

In November, Waronker lost his support of the board’s majority, after the state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia ruled that trustee Johnson, the panel’s former president, had been removed illegally by the old majority.

On her order, Johnson was reinstated, giving him and allies Gates and Stith the majority, and leaving Touré and Jackson in the minority.

The new majority began picking apart Waronker’s initiatives in December, voting to cancel the contract with New American Initiative and to fire four “master teachers” that the superintendent had brought in to help with staff training. Waronker struck back on the weekend of Jan. 8, posting a letter on the district’s website that accused Gates, Johnson and Stith of undermining his leadership.

Waronker’s placement on paid administrative leave a day later barred him from district schools and prevented his involvement in the district’s day-to-day operations.

On Wednesday, the board majority followed up by firing Waronker’s deputy superintendent, Varleton McDonald, and rehiring Strachan as high school principal — both actions by 3-2 votes.