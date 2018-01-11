New York’s top education officials — Commissioner MaryEllen Elia and Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa — were talking privately Thursday evening with school board members in the troubled Hempstead district, officials said.

The meetings were being held in the district’s administration building. Elia and Rosa arrived there shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The highly unusual sessions come in a week of tumult in the 8,000-student system, with the divided five-member board placing Superintendent Shimon Waronker on administrative leave and barring him from district property — moves that brought warnings of legal action from the shelved school chief’s attorney.

The school board is set to meet at 7 p.m. at Hempstead High School, in the auditorium.

Roger Tilles of Great Neck, who represents Long Island on the state Board of Regents, said Elia and Rosa are not expected to attend that meeting.

David Gates, the first trustee to emerge from one of the individual sessions with Elia, said the commissioner was firm in telling him that she expects the board to submit state-required reports on plans to improve academic performance, upgrade school buildings and other issues.

Elia’s message, he said, was: “We are expecting to see progress.”

The board is under a directive from Elia to submit a “response plan” to her by Feb. 2, spelling out how it will carry out wide-ranging recommendations regarding the district’s governance, finances, academics and facilities.

Those recommendations came from a special adviser, Jack Bierwirth, appointed by Elia in September to serve as the state’s point man in the troubled district — a position known as “distinguished educator.”

Bierwith, a former Herricks superintendent, had a broad mandate to examine all district operations.

His report, released Monday with Elia’s directive, called for preliminary action to deal with political infighting on the board, deteriorated schools, overcrowded classrooms, gang fights, high failure rates on state exams and the lowest high-school graduation rate on Long Island.

In recent weeks, the five-member panel has repeatedly split 3-2 in major votes, including the vote to place Waronker on administrative leave. The three trustees who form the majority are David Gates, LaMont Johnson and Randy Stith, while board president Maribel Touré and vice president Gwendolyn Jackson are in the minority.

Stith, who said earlier Thursday that he was having an appointment with Elia, told Newsday earlier that he already has introduced resolutions dealing with some items on the state’s priority list, including school repairs and curbing gang violence.

Stith urged other community leaders and residents to get involved.

“I think everyone should read [Bierwirth’s] report and come up with their own suggestions, and have meaningful discussion, so we can make impactful decisions that will be of best benefit to students,” said Stith, a Hempstead Fire Department lieutenant who was elected to the school board in May.

Johnson, a former board president, told Newsday earlier in the week that he expects board action Thursday on at least some of recommendations in Bierwirth’s extensive report.

Touré also said Thursday that she was having an appointment to talk with the commissioner, and that Elia had requested the individual sit-downs.

“Every door that we can open is a hope,” Touré said.

