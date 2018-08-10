The Hempstead school district and its board of education, in a 174-page document detailing 41 charges, accuses Superintendent Shimon Waronker of bid-rigging, conflict of interest, sham hiring, neglect of duty and misconduct, according to the document released to Newsday and other media by Waronker's attorney.

The allegations against the schools chief, whom the board placed on paid administrative leave in January, include that he committed bid-rigging of a $450,000 district contract awarded to the New American Initiative, a Brooklyn-based educational consulting firm he founded; that he deceived the district in continuing to be involved with that group; and that he disenrolled more than 300 students last fall in violation both of state law and those pupils' due-process rights.

Fred Brewington, the Hempstead-based lawyer representing Waronker, called the accusations "false and contrived to mask the real issues that Dr. Waronker was in the process of helping the District solve" in a statement late Thursday night, about two hours after Brewington publicly released the document.

A spokeswoman for the Nassau County district attorney's office said Friday that it had not received a referral from the district.

The district's lawyers had said the charges were delivered to Brewington's office on Wednesday. The district did not make the document public, with Jonathan Scher, its attorney, saying, "We don't want to compromise Mr. Waronker's rights to decide whether or not this matter should be public or private, which is his election to make under his contract."

Brewington, in releasing the charges, wrote that he did so after conferring with his client.

“When we have reviewed all of these charges carefully, we will then look forward to addressing them in due course,” he said in the statement later Thursday, responding to an inquiry from Newsday. He added that "this Board of Education has chosen to follow a path of denial of the real concerns facing the District and the children of Hempstead . . . Their false charges will be challenged."

The attorney, referring to the potential for an arbitration process, wrote of the trustees, "They have now begun a process that will require all of them to be sworn and give testimony. A fate which they will not be able to escape. In time, truth will rise."

Waronker started work in the district on June 2, 2017, under a four-year contract paying $265,000 annually in base salary plus benefits. The Harvard-educated administrator came to Hempstead with a reputation for turning around low-performing and violent schools in New York City.

The 8,000-plus student district — the largest K-12 system in Nassau County — has struggled for decades. The state Education Department and state comptroller have repeatedly criticized its governance, factionalism among trustees, high rate of administrative turnover and failure to correct financial irregularities and upgrade deteriorating infrastructure.

The system's challenges are many: Seventy percent of its students were classified by the state as economically disadvantaged and 39 percent as English language learners, according to data for 2016-17, the most recent on the Education Department's website.

Waronker initially was viewed as a reformer who would bring new ideas and approaches to the system. But through last fall, his relations with some members of the school board soured, and he drew criticism for personnel decisions and expenditures, including those associated with the New American Initiative.

The five-member school board, after a shift in the board majority, voted 3-2 to place him on paid administrative leave on Jan. 9. Regina Armstrong, a longtime administrator in the system, was appointed as acting superintendent.

It was only on Tuesday, in a hastily called special meeting, that the trustees voted unanimously to take steps toward dismissing Waronker.

The charges, which were dated and signed Tuesday by Hempstead Board of Education President LaMont Johnson, "represent where the district contends that the alleged acts constitute a material breach of this agreement,” referring to Waronker's contract.

A payout of the remainder of Waronker's pact with the district would mean a potential expenditure of $795,000 in salary alone, plus thousands in benefits. If the matter goes to a hearing, an arbitrator must be paid and legal costs will increase.

A number of the charges reference the New American Initiative, including rigging awarding of the contract, stealing time and a sham hiring process. The document alleges Waronker "surreptitiously and deceptively" continued to provide services to the group, abbreviated in the document as NAI, without disclosing that to the district.

Waronker has said he brought in the agency, with the support of the former board majority, to help students and has noted that his contract bans his drawing compensation from the agency.

The district and board also accuse him of neglecting his duties as superintendent and of gross misconduct.

“Instead of focusing on the operations of the district . . . as required by your contract, you prioritized your loyalty to the NAI and continued to be intricately and intimately involved in the operations of the NAI," the charges say.

With Keshia Clukey and Zachary R. Dowdy