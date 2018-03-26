The Hempstead Board of Education on Monday extended the administrative leave of district Superintendent Shimon Waronker through June 1.

The board during a special meeting voted to extend the embattled superintendent’s paid leave, which was set to end April 1, in response to a change in the date of the hearing for Waronker’s legal case against the board and district.

On Friday, U.S. Magistrate Steven Locke at federal court in Central Islip granted the request of Waronker, moving a hearing on his case from Monday to April 30, according to a federal court document.

The “delay is preventing the district from completing its investigations of his involvement in several areas of inquiry and from gathering information” regarding this notice of claim, according to the resolution read aloud after an executive session.

Board members Randy Stith, LaMont Johnson and David Gates voted in favor of the measure. Board president Maribel Touré voted against the resolution and board vice president Gwendolyn Jackson abstained.

“In my opinion the investigation is being handled the wrong way, and every extension that we do only [adds] unnecessary expenses on the back of the taxpayers,” Touré said.

Gates took issue with her response, saying: “The extension of this particular administrative leave of absence was based on Dr. Waronker’s unavailability of his counsel. It’s not based on anyone trying to receive additional information,’’ or utilizing or abusing taxpayer dollars.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The board last week ordered Waronker to attend a Monday hearing on his proposed lawsuit; otherwise it would be deemed “gross insubordination.”

The federal order to move the hearing came at the request of Waronker’s attorney, Frederick Brewington, who said that they had been trying to find a mutually agreeable date but the district hadn’t responded.

The federal judge’s decision temporarily averted the showdown between the board and Waronker, who has become the flashpoint for the divided board and has been on paid administrative leave since January.

The board, however, may be setting up a new battle, passing a second resolution Monday requiring Waronker to appear at noon on April 10 for an “internal district investigation interview to be conducted under oath,” regarding the matters for which he was placed on paid administrative leave, according to the resolution. If he fails to attend, it will be deemed “gross insubordination,” according to the resolution.

Stith, Gates and Johnson voted in favor of the measure, while Touré abstained and Jackson voted in the negative.

Jackson said she just wants this to come to a conclusion. “I would want him to come back as soon as possible, so whatever we can do to make that happen, I am for it,” she said. Brewington could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the board’s actions.

Stith told Newsday the board took action “at the advice of counsel.” The “district is moving well with the acting superintendent in place,” he said. “Hopefully we can come to a quick solution sooner rather than later, but unfortunately this is the process.”

Regina Armstrong, a longtime administrator in the district, is serving as acting superintendent.

The board is scheduled to meet again at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.