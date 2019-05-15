BUDGET

SPENDING $117,541,264, a 2.75 percent increase from the current $114,391,671.

TAX LEVY 2.21 percent increase, from $96,492,264 to $98,624,105. This is equal to the district’s 2.21 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes estimated teacher salary increases subject to contract negotiations. Adds one teaching or staff position in each of these areas: reading, special education, information technology specialist, and social worker, plus a part-time psychologist and more security guards. The proposed budget has funding for flexible desks and seating districtwide, new math books for middle school students, new Chromebooks and smartboard replacements, and BOCES health and safety services. It funds three new athletic teams — high school badminton, high school fencing and middle school cheerleading.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 establishes a $10 million capital reserve fund for computer technology and security system upgrades, roof replacement, auditorium, playground and gymnasium renovations and other district projects. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

Proposition 3 authorizes the district to spend $1.71 million from a capital reserve fund for masonry reconstruction at district buildings and drainage, asphalt and sidewalk improvements at Herricks High School and Herricks Middle School. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Herricks Community Center, 999 Herricks Rd., New Hyde Park. www.herricks.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Juleigh Chin is running unopposed for the position, elected by seat. The term is three years.