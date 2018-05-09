TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
63° Good Afternoon
Long IslandEducation

Herricks school district

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Print

VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Herricks Community Center.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $114,391,671 budget for 2018-19, a 2.86 percent increase from the current $111,215,736. The tax levy would rise 2.55 percent, from $94,094,175 to $96,492,264.

This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.55 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home were not available because Nassau County has not provided all of the data needed to make the calculations, according to district officials.

The proposed budget funds estimated teacher raises and step increases subject to negotiations between teachers and the district.

District website:

herricks.org

THE CANDIDATES

Two positions are open in the by-seat election. Incumbents Nancy Feinstein and Brian R. Hassan are running unopposed. Terms are three years.

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein spoke about Justice U.S. deputy AG: Trump deserves credit for nominees
Gabrielle Anzalone, 18, a senior at Lindenhurst High Teen disciplined for gun walkout runs for school board
Long Island, Tennessee, an island in the Holston Tennessee city stakes claim to Long Island iced tea
From left, Christopher Abreu, 21, of Amityville, Brian 3 charged in bowling alley brawl, cops say
Police officers converge in Riverhead on Wednesday morning Cops: Extra security at school after reports of shots
Convicted robber Shane Cashmore told the judge at Serial robber: ‘I am a person that failed’