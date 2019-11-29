Herricks team wins elevator pitch competition

A Virtual Enterprise team from Herricks High School has taken the top spot in a local business contest with its pitch for a fictional self-care company.

The 21-student team won first place and a $1,000 prize in an elevator pitch competition held this fall during the sixth annual Virtual Enterprises International Business and Entrepreneurship Leadership Conference, which took place at LIU Post in Brookville.

The contest, which drew 93 mock companies from schools across Long Island, gave teams 30 seconds to pitch their business to a crowd of peers, as well as to a panel of regional business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Herrick's winning pitch was for an app-based self-care company called Eleventh Hour.

"You're sitting at home preparing for your big presentation tomorrow," Herricks senior and Eleventh Hour co-CEO Priya Shah said while delivering her team's pitch on stage at LIU Post. "The only problem is it's 11 p.m. and you just realized you look like a mess. No one is open. What do you do? That's where we come in."

Eleventh Hour is designed to help busy professionals in need of personal grooming find freelancers in their price range who can come right to their doorstep to provide services ranging from haircuts to blowouts, Shah said. The company's other co-CEO is senior Lauren Levine.

AMITYVILLE

Makerspace Center

Park Avenue Memorial Elementary School has transformed its library into a Makerspace center designed to provide students with opportunities for innovation and collaboration. The center's learning tools include a zSpace virtual reality station, Fiddlestix wood connector sets, and robots that kids can control using iPads.

Classes visit the center at least once a month for activities that relate to the school's grade-level curriculum, or children can visit as part of open sessions during lunch and recess.

"This is a space designed so students can expand their creative horizons," Park Avenue librarian Tim Quinn said.

EASTPORT

New appointments

Eastport-South Manor Central School District has appointed Joseph Steimel as superintendent and three new principals: William Hender, John-Michael Jackson and Shelita Watkis at Eastport, South Street and Dayton Avenue elementary schools, respectively.

Steimel's previous positions include being the first full-time principal of Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High School and principal of Eastport Elementary. He replaced Patrick Brimstein.

Hender previously was an elementary and middle school teacher in Kings Park and an assistant principal and dean for Western Suffolk BOCES' Regional Summer School.

Jackson was previously a summer school assistant principal for Eastern Suffolk BOCES and a teacher in the Shoreham-Wading River School District.

Watkis previously was a world languages coordinator and English as a New Language teacher in Lindenhurst.

"Together, I am confident we will further evaluate our curriculum, programs and offerings to not only meet the ever-evolving standards, but to also ensure our students are well-equipped to be successful," Steimel said.

COUNTYWIDE

Veterans Day

Many local schools celebrated veterans last month in recognition of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

In Farmingville, Eastern Suffolk BOCES' Tecumseh Elementary hosted nearly a dozen veterans from every branch of the military for a breakfast and discussion on what life was like in the armed forces. Pupils also presented vets with handmade cards thanking them for their service.

In Riverhead, three veterans, including a district crossing guard and security guard, shared their experiences with students and answered questions as part of a "Salute to Heroes" event at Roanoke Avenue Elementary. In North Babylon, William E. DeLuca Jr. Elementary hosted a parade in which children lined the halls to cheer local veterans.