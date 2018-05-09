Hewlett-Woodmere school district

VOTING

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Woodmere Education Center, 1 Johnson Place, Woodmere.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $119,785,062 school budget for 2018-19, a 2.86 percent increase from the current $116,449,996. The tax levy would increase 2.86 percent, from $97,538,802 to $100,328,411.

That is less than the state’s tax cap of 4.06 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

The dollar amount of the school tax paid on a single-family house would increase 1.68 percent, from $10,743 to $10,924.

The proposed budget includes a 1.25 percent salary increase and a 1.47 percent step increase for teachers. Three staff positions would be eliminated, and a middle school reading teacher position would be added.

A ballot proposition asks voter approval to spend $14.78 million in capital reserve funds for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) upgrades and window replacement at Hewlett High School; masonry repairs and toilet room renovations at Woodmere Middle School; paving replacement at Ogden Elementary School; window and roof replacement, masonry repairs, exterior waterproofing and interior reconstruction at Hewlett Elementary School; masonry, gutter and fascia repairs at Franklin Early Childhood Center; masonry and fascia repairs at Woodmere Education Center; and districtwide technology upgrades.

District website:

hewlett-woodmere.net

THE CANDIDATES

Judy Menashe, Debi Sheinin and incumbent Melissa Gates are running unopposed for three at-large seats. Incumbents Jonathan Altus and Stephen B. Witt are not seeking re-election. Terms are three years.