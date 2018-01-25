Twenty simulated businesses devised by local high school students won gold awards this month in a prestigious regional competition.

Virtual Enterprises International’s Long Island Regional Conference and Exhibition attracted more than 1,000 students from 65 high schools competing for the best business plan.

A total of 90 simulated businesses entered the event, held at Farmingdale State College.

“Events like these are vitally important in preparing our young people for future success in college and career pursuits,” said Nick Chapman, Virtual Enterprises International’s president and national program director.

The entries winning gold awards, their high schools and categories were: A Helping Hand, West Hempstead, e-commerce website, sales materials, video commercial, salesmanship and impact marketing; At Your Service, West Hempstead, company branding, e-commerce website, sales materials, video commercial and impact marketing; Bake My Day, Elmont, booth design and salesmanship; Body Kinetics, Mattituck, company newsletter, employee handbook and sales materials; Click-n-shop, Glen Cove, video commercial; Empire Crates, Bellport, salesmanship; EVO Tech, Patchogue-Medford, company newsletter and employee handbook; Fresh Direct, Islip, company branding, sales materials and salesmanship; Gobi Outfitters, East Islip, booth design; Home Plate, Herricks, e-commerce website and video commercial; InvisaTrack, Mount Sinai, e-commerce website and impact marketing; It’s Fudge, Syosset, employee handbook; Monstrous Munchies, Oyster Bay, salesmanship; PetPair, Bethpage, employee handbook; Pre Game Sports Inc., Connetquot, booth design; Prestige Worldwide, Islip, company newsletter and booth design; Ponix, Syosset, company branding, e-commerce website and booth design; SuppLI, Baldwin, company newsletter and impact marketing; Trubambu, Westhampton Beach, company branding and sales materials, video commercial and booth design; and 5urfs Up, Walt Whitman, company branding.

EAST MEADOW

Career Day

W. Tresper Clarke High School recently hosted its first-ever Career Day, which featured 58 local professionals in fields ranging from carpentry to real estate.

The event kicked off with an assembly led by Hofstra University Career Center’s executive director Michelle Kyriakides and Randy Shain, the founder of One on One Mentors in Port Washington. The teens then attended breakout sessions based on their career interests.

COUNTYWIDE

Student Research Award

Students from Drexel Avenue Elementary School in Westbury and The Wheatley School in Old Westbury recently took top honors in the elementary and middle school categories, respectively, of the New York State Archives’ 2017 Student Research Award Competition.

The contest is designed to encourage students to explore records in the state’s historical repositories.

Drexel Avenue’s project, which was researched by Ryan Alvarez and Alexander Munguia, explored the impact of Hessian soldiers during and after the American Revolutionary War in Westbury. The pair also created a proposal to install a historic marker in New Cassel.

Wheatley’s project, which was researched by Manav Bansal, explored four-time Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens and his efforts forging a path for social justice.

LOCUST VALLEY

EMT certification

The Locust Valley school district has approved a new course for students to become certified emergency medical technicians while earning high school credit. The 22-week course will begin in January 2019 and be held twice a week for three hours after school.

Seniors will be able to enroll in the course first, with students being able to take the certification exam if they turn 18 by the course’s conclusion.

“One of the positives is that there are many colleges that offer free tuition for students who are emergency medical technicians,” Locust Valley Principal Kieran McGuire said.

— Michael R. Ebert