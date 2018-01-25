Twenty simulated businesses devised by local high school students won gold awards this month in a prestigious regional competition.

Virtual Enterprises International’s Long Island Regional Conference and Exhibition attracted more than 1,000 students from 65 high schools competing for the best business plan.

A total of 90 simulated businesses entered the event, held at Farmingdale State College.

“Events like these are vitally important in preparing our young people for future success in college and career pursuits,” said Nick Chapman, Virtual Enterprises International’s president and national program director.

The entries winning gold awards, their high schools and categories were: A Helping Hand, West Hempstead, e-commerce website, sales materials, video commercial, salesmanship and impact marketing; At Your Service, West Hempstead, company branding, e-commerce website, sales materials, video commercial and impact marketing; Bake My Day, Elmont, booth design and salesmanship; Body Kinetics, Mattituck, company newsletter, employee handbook and sales materials; Click-n-shop, Glen Cove, video commercial; Empire Crates, Bellport, salesmanship; EVO Tech, Patchogue-Medford, company newsletter and employee handbook; Fresh Direct, Islip, company branding, sales materials and salesmanship; Gobi Outfitters, East Islip, booth design; Home Plate, Herricks, e-commerce website and video commercial; InvisaTrack, Mount Sinai, e-commerce website and impact marketing; It’s Fudge, Syosset, employee handbook; Monstrous Munchies, Oyster Bay, salesmanship; PetPair, Bethpage, employee handbook; Pre Game Sports Inc., Connetquot, booth design; Prestige Worldwide, Islip, company newsletter and booth design; Ponix, Syosset, company branding, e-commerce website and booth design; SuppLI, Baldwin, company newsletter and impact marketing; Trubambu, Westhampton Beach, company branding and sales materials, video commercial and booth design; and 5urfs Up, Walt Whitman, company branding.

MIDDLE ISLAND

Letters for Jacob

English students at Longwood High School wrote 46 letters and assembled a scrapbook this fall to help bring an early Christmas to Jacob Thompson, a 9-year-old Maine boy undergoing treatment at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

Jacob died of stage 4 neuroblastoma in November.

After his death, Longwood High School senior Gina Parlato created holiday ornaments in Jacob’s memory with support from the school’s Best Buddies Club. Their sales raised more than $450 for the hospital’s children’s oncology unit.

“Even though Jacob has passed away, I felt that it was important to do something in his memory,” Parlato said.

PATCHOGUE

Universal breakfast

The Patchogue-Medford school district, in a universal breakfast program launched this fall, is serving food to children at its seven elementary schools within 15-20 minutes of their morning arrival.

Students participate on a voluntary basis, and the current daily participation rate is between 85 percent and 95 percent, district officials said.

The program was piloted last spring at the district’s Canaan and River elementary schools and expanded in October to include students districtwide in kindergarten through fifth grade.

COUNTYWIDE

Middle States reaccreditation

Eastern Suffolk BOCES has earned reaccreditation from the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools as a “learning service provider” including all of the schools and services that are provided to districts.

Accreditation is a self-evaluation process that schools voluntarily undergo to demonstrate they are meeting a defined set of performance standards. The process begins with a self-study that requires input from educators, parents and students, followed by an on-site peer review and interviews of various stakeholders.

“Reaccreditation confirms and validates the work we do each and every day to ensure a top-quality education for our students,” said Julie Davis Lutz, chief operating officer of Eastern Suffolk BOCES.— MICHAEL R. EBERT