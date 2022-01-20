TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandEducation

See how much state aid your school district could get under Gov. Hochul's proposed budget

A Hempstead High School classroom on Sept. 2,

A Hempstead High School classroom on Sept. 2, 2020. Credit: Raychel Brightman

By Newsday Staff
Print

State funding aid for Long Island schools would top $4 billion in the 2022-23 academic year, as Albany continues its push to provide quality education and pandemic relief in the region and statewide.

A Newsday analysis of Gov. Kathy Hochul's state budget proposal finds that the 124 school districts in Nassau and Suffolk counties would be due a hike in state aid exceeding $400 million, or 12%, for the second year in a row.

The extra payments are part of a three-year plan intended to provide full state funding for all school systems, even the poorest, by 2023-24.

In contrast, the governor's proposal would increase aid statewide by 7.2% to more than $30.7 billion and in New York City by 4.5% to more than $12.3 billion.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Landline phone.
New area code to come to Nassau, state PSC says
An aerial view of boaters in Jones Inlet
NY pols call for quick dredging of 'dangerously shallow' Jones Inlet
From left, Salvadoran Consul Henry Salgado, and community
A community comes together to 'put food in the fridge that people will actually eat'
Newly confirmed MTA chairman/CEO Janno Lieber answers a
State Senate confirms Janno Lieber as MTA chairman
A barge, seen stationed off Lido Beach on
Barge off Long Beach surveys best route for wind-powered cable
Snow falls as a man walks on Ocean
Forecast: Bitter cold impacting much of nation to arrive on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?