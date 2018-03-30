Hofstra University students will square off Friday in dueling protests over whether a statue of Thomas Jefferson — a slaveholder and the nation’s third president — should be removed from the Hempstead campus.

Supporters and opponents of removing the statue will hold their protests at noon in the university’s Sondra and David S. Mack Student Center.

The “Jefferson Has Gotta Go!” protest, which calls for removal of the statue from the front of the student center, is being led by Ja’Loni Owens, a junior at Hofstra. Owens contends that Jefferson, who owned hundreds of slaves, should not be displayed proudly on campus.

The protest is co-sponsored by several Hofstra groups including Campus Feminist Collective, Collegiate Women of Color, Democrats of Hofstra University, the Pride Network of Hofstra University and the Hofstra NAACP chapter.

A petition urging the university to remove the statue — posted on Change.org last week — had more than 800 signatures by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, students who contend the statue should remain in place will lead a counterprotest at the site Friday afternoon. They argue that despite owning hundreds of black slaves, Jefferson was an early abolitionist who worked to end the practice of slavery.

A counterpetition, calling on Hofstra’s administration to keep the Jefferson statue, had nearly 900 signatures by Friday at 5 p.m.

Initially, the dueling rallies were to take place just outside the student center — the site of the life-size Jefferson statue.

On Thursday night, Hofstra announced that the protests would be moved inside the student center and closed to the press. Protest participants will be made available to the news media after the event, the university said.

“The organizers want to ensure that this event stays true to their original intent to stage a safe, orderly and peaceful demonstration,” the statement said.

An earlier statement said: “The right to peaceful protest and assembly is at the core of our democracy. Hofstra supports our students’ right to engage in peaceful demonstrations about issues that matter to them. We look forward to continuing a civil exchange of ideas and perspectives on the subject.”

The school said it will arrange a meeting the week of April 9 with university president Stuart Rabinowitz, other senior university leaders and student representatives to “discuss the diverse views on this subject.”

The statue, donated to Hofstra in 1999 by David S. Mack, a Kings Point real estate developer, has been the subject of protests in the past. In 2004, students demonstrated and demanded its removal, according to The Hofstra Chronicle, the student newspaper.