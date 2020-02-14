Holy Trinity student recognized for event planning efforts

A student at Holy Trinity Diocesan High School in Hicksville with a passion for event planning has earned a prestigious recognition for her efforts.

Ashia Ruth Kelly, a junior and Copiague resident, is the youngest recipient to be selected as an "accomplished corporate event planner" by CONNECT, a national event management association.

Kelly's event-planning efforts have ranged from birthday parties to block parties, she said. She is currently planning a three-day conference titled "100 High School Students America Needs to Know About" for Workforce Career Readiness, for which her mother Corinthia Price is the founder and CEO. That event is slated for 2021.

She is also planning a spring release party for FAWS magazine. FAWS stands for "Forget About the World for a Second..."

"I like helping others bring their ideas and dreams to reality," Kelly, 16, said.

Kelly's other achievements include being named one of "50 High School Students You Need to Know About" by Tiffany Pham, the CEO and founder of Mogul. She also participated in Girls' Leadership Worldwide, a leadership development program for girls, and serves on the College Board's Youth Advisory Council.

In addition, Kelly is a youth delegate this weekend at the United Nations Youth Assembly's 25th session and interns as a fashion ambassador at Nordstrom. She also volunteers at Zion Gospel Church in Copiague.