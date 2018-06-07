TODAY'S PAPER
For K-5 kids in Long Beach schools, an end to homework looms

“Beginning in September we will be eliminating ‘traditional’ elementary homework. Instead we are asking every child and every family to WraP every night: WONDER, READ and PLAY.” — Superintendent Jennifer Gallagher.

A file photo of a first-grade classroom. Photo Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas

By Joie Tyrrell
Long Beach elementary school students rejoice: School officials there just announced that next year there will be NO homework, at least not in the traditional sense.

In a note posted on the district website today and also sent home to parents, Superintendent Jennifer Gallagher cited research that homework at the lower grade levels doesn’t help much at all. So, she issued the order that “beginning in September we will be eliminating ‘traditional’ elementary homework. Instead we are asking every child and every family to WraP every night: WONDER, READ and PLAY.”

Gallagher said homework does have a positive effect on achievement in middle school and high school but not at the elementary grade level.

“What DOES help elementary students is to read at home, but many students are sacrificing reading time because they’re too tired by the time they finish their homework,” she said in the note. “In addition, we have heard the call of parents to give students more time for another key aspect of child development, PLAY.”

In addition to the no-homework policy, the district will be adding short “brain breaks” in every elementary classroom in the fall to give students the opportunity to move around and play.

The district will create a video to introduce the concept to the affected students, in kindergarten through fifth grade, and Gallagher asked parents to discuss this change with their children and encourage reading at home.

She said if students do want to work on math or science at home, they can, but “we want the priority to be reading” and not spending more time on video games or watching television.

The district has more than 1,500 K-5 students, according to its school report card.

Some school districts across Long Island have encouraged similar changes in recent years, in efforts to focus on educating the whole child and a shift from increasing attention on increased academic classwork.

In 2016, the Patchogue-Medford school district doubled daily recess time to 40 minutes for all students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Check back for more on this developing story.

