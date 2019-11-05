ALBANY — A temporary new leadership team for the state Education Department was named Tuesday, headed by attorney Shannon Tahoe, who said she will serve as acting commissioner for the “next couple months” until a replacement is found.

Tahoe, formerly the department’s acting chief counsel, was appointed acting commissioner by unanimous vote of the State Board of Regents. The board also tagged four others for top positions in an agency that recently has experienced unusual turnover within its upper ranks.

Tahoe, who will continue working at her current salary of $155,000 a year, said in a brief interview immediately after her appointment that she looked forward to working with the Regents in “enhancing the new graduation standards.”

On Monday, the department officially launched an effort to revamp requirements for high school diplomas that is expected to take more than two years to complete. One question before the Regents is whether to de-emphasize the state’s historical emphasis on exams in English, algebra and other subjects to determine eligibility for graduation.

Other appointments announced Tuesday:

John D’Agati, as senior deputy commissioner for education policy. D’Agati previously served as the education department’s deputy commissioner for higher education before recently handing in his resignation.

Elisa Alvarez as associate commissioner for the Office of Bilingual Education and World Languages. Alvarez comes to the department from New York City’s Multilingual Learners Central Office, where she was an executive director.

Jason Harmon, as assistant commissioner for the Office of Accountability. Harmon previously was chief of the education department’s Bureau of School Improvement.

Lesli Myers-Small, as assistant commissioner for the Office of Innovation and School Reform. She is currently superintendent of the upstate Brockport school district.

Since March, nine high-ranking executives in the education department, including former Commissioner Mary-Ellen Elia, have announced their resignations, prompting some local school officials to describe the situation as critical. Betty Rosa of the Bronx, chancellor of the Regents board, addressed those concerns Tuesday, saying she and her fellow policymakers “have forged ahead on behalf of the children of New York State.”

Roger Tilles of Manhasset, who represents Long Island on the board, said after Tuesday’s series of unanimous appointment votes that he was “as confident as I’ve ever been in this board.”