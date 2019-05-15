Island Park

BUDGET

SPENDING $40,316,290, a 1.07 percent increase from the current $39,887,986.

TAX LEVY 1.42 percent increase, from $31,982,290 to $32,435,152. This is within the district’s 1.46 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1.5 percent contractual increase for teachers. The district did not provide step increase information. The proposed budget supports new English Language Arts program materials; the Fountas & Pinnell literacy program in kindergarten through fourth grade; the Teachers College Reading & Writing Project in grades five through eight; and purchase of Chromebooks for classroom use.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 requests approval of a five-year contract with the Long Beach Public Schools to educate the district's students in grades nine through 12 on a tuition basis. Funding for this proposition is included in the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Lincoln Orens Middle School. www.ips.k12.ny.us

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Tara Byrne is running unopposed for the position, elected at-large. The term is five years.