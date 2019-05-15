TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Island Park

SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE

By Newsday Staff
Print

BUDGET

SPENDING $40,316,290, a 1.07 percent increase from the current $39,887,986.

TAX LEVY 1.42 percent increase, from $31,982,290 to $32,435,152. This is within the district’s 1.46 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1.5 percent contractual increase for teachers. The district did not provide step increase information. The proposed budget supports new English Language Arts program materials; the Fountas & Pinnell literacy program in kindergarten through fourth grade; the Teachers College Reading & Writing Project in grades five through eight; and purchase of Chromebooks for classroom use.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 requests approval of a five-year contract with the Long Beach Public Schools to educate the district's students in grades nine through 12 on a tuition basis. Funding for this proposition is included in the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Lincoln Orens Middle School. www.ips.k12.ny.us

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Tara Byrne is running unopposed for the position, elected at-large. The term is five years.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Brady Rymer's new "Under the Big Umbrella Three-time LI Grammy nominee releases new album
Kai Wagner, aka Mermaid Pearl, swims in 2018 Newsday takes top honors in NY Press Club awards
Contractors add a new coat of paint onto Next phase of airport runway restoration underway
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and De Blasio enters 2020 race for president
Jared Kushner, shown in 2018, devised an immigration 1600: Trump's immigration plan a likely loser
The Rev. Sarah Bigwood, who started her career Oldest Presbyterian church: New female vision
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search