Island Park
SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE
BUDGET
SPENDING $40,316,290, a 1.07 percent increase from the current $39,887,986.
TAX LEVY 1.42 percent increase, from $31,982,290 to $32,435,152. This is within the district’s 1.46 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.
TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1.5 percent contractual increase for teachers. The district did not provide step increase information. The proposed budget supports new English Language Arts program materials; the Fountas & Pinnell literacy program in kindergarten through fourth grade; the Teachers College Reading & Writing Project in grades five through eight; and purchase of Chromebooks for classroom use.
PROPOSITIONS
Proposition 2 requests approval of a five-year contract with the Long Beach Public Schools to educate the district's students in grades nine through 12 on a tuition basis. Funding for this proposition is included in the tax levy.
WHEN | WHERE
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Lincoln Orens Middle School. www.ips.k12.ny.us
CANDIDATES
Incumbent Tara Byrne is running unopposed for the position, elected at-large. The term is five years.
