Long IslandEducation

Island Park school district

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
Print

VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Orens Middle School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $39,887,986 budget for 2018-19, a 1.46 percent increase from the current $39,312,704. The local tax levy would rise 1.5 percent, from $31,508,198 to $31,982,290.

The increase is less than the state’s tax cap limit of 3.16 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

The district did not provide the dollar amount increase of school taxes on the average single-family house because final assessment data was not available from Nassau County.

The proposed budget funds an average salary increase of 1.50 percent and an average 1.56 percent step increase for teachers. Programs and staffing would stay at current levels.

District website:

ips.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Diana Caracciolo is running unopposed for an at-large seat. The term is five years.

