BUDGET

SPENDING $67,371,684, a 3.42 percent increase from the current $65,143,770.

TAX LEVY 2.58 percent increase, from $43,384,509 to $44,503,683. This is equal to the district’s 2.58 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a contractual increase of 1 percent with an average 1.7 percent step increase. Maintains current programs and staffing.

WHEN | WHERE

Noon to 9 p.m. at Michael F. Stokes Elementary School. www.islandtrees.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Kristen Daum is being challenged by Vincent Papandrea in the by-seat election, and incumbent Barbara Medelin is running unopposed. Terms are three years.

Kristen Daum

BACKGROUND Daum, 53, has lived in the district for 24 years. She is a licensed CPA who works as an accountant at a Long Island law firm and title company. Daum has a bachelor of science degree in accounting and law from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York. She is a former president and treasurer of the Michael F. Stokes Elementary School PTA and also served as treasurer of the Island Trees Soccer Club. She was elected to the school board in 2010 and reelected in 2013 and 2016, and served as board president from 2015 to 2017. She has a child who attended district schools in kindergarten though eighth grade and graduated from Chaminade High School in Mineola. Daum is running as a team with incumbent Barbara Medelin.

KEY ISSUE “The biggest challenge is working within the tax cap to keep building on the foundations of success we’ve built for our students while being fiscally responsible to the community.”

Vincent Papandrea

BACKGROUND Papandrea, 40, has lived in the district for 13 years. He is director of admissions at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan. Papandrea earned a bachelor of arts degree in computer art from SUNY Oneonta and a master of science degree in higher education administration from Baruch College. He is a member of the National Association of College Admissions Counselors, the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators and other professional organizations in his field. He is a member of the Island Trees PTA. Papandrea formed his own DEK Hockey team and coaches Island Trees children in the sport at local arenas. He has a child attending a district public school. This is his first run for the school board.

KEY ISSUE “The number one issue is college success and student preparedness. The key is for students is to be successful both in the classroom and beyond. Key pieces are partnerships with colleges to offer college-level courses at the high school level and the expansion of the Advanced Placement programs."