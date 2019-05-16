BUDGET

SPENDING $86,231,623, a 2.71 percent increase over the current $83,956,103.

TAX LEVY $60,262,842, a 3.23 percent increase over the current $58,377,597. This is equal to the district's 3.23 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Three teaching positions cut (two by attrition), four shifted to other subjects. One special education life skills class added to the high school. The district did not provide information on teacher pay increases.

WHEN | WHERE

6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Islip High School gymnasium. www.islipufsd.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Matthew Clareen faces Kristian Woppel for one of two by-seat positions. Incumbent Danielle Flora is running unopposed. Terms are three years.

Matthew Clareen

BACKGROUND Clareen, 26, is a lifelong resident of the district and 2011 graduate of Islip High School. He earned a bachelor’s in social sciences and secondary education from Dowling College and a master’s in literacy and cognition from St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue. He teaches social studies at a regional Catholic middle school and volunteers for the district’s PTA organizations, the Booster Club, Islip Art and Music Parents, I.D.E.A. Coalition Task Force and St. Mary’s Church in East Islip.

KEY ISSUE "It is my top priority that all of our students are afforded the opportunity to achieve excellence,” Clareen said. He would pursue more state aid for special education and vocational programs and for social and emotional learning.

Kristian Woppel

BACKGROUND Woppel, 47, is a captain at Fire Island Ferries in Bay Shore who previously worked as a floor trader at the New York Stock Exchange. The father of a 3-year old and an infant, he graduated from Islip High School in 1989 and has lived in the district for 45 years.

KEY ISSUE “I believe in a sound school budget that gets the most out of every dollar in the district for the benefit of every child’s needs,” Woppel said. He opposes common core testing.