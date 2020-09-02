Islip High School teacher tests positive for COVID-19

An Islip High School teacher has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials wrote in a letter Wednesday, while trying to reassure parents with concerns that an outbreak could occur once classes begin next week.

“Yesterday, the district was notified by one of its high school teachers that they tested positive for COVID-19,” said in the letter to parents from Superintendent Ellen Semel, posted on the district’s website. “The district immediately activated our health response plan and put all safety protocols into place. Under direction from the Department of Health, we worked with officials on contact tracing.”

Semel said school scheduling will continue according to plan and that no other personnel — teachers, administrators and clerical employees — have tested positive for coronavirus, including those who were in contact with the infected teacher.

Classes begin on Sept. 9.

The letter noted that the affected areas of the school, located at 2508 Union Blvd., were cleaned and disinfected.

“Islip Public Schools is committed to implementing measures to protect student and staff from exposure to COVID-19,” Semel said. “We will continue to work to make sure you have all the information you need to make informed decisions about your child’s health.”