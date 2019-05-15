BUDGET

SPENDING $124,341,752 a 1.38 percent increase from the current $122,653,735.

TAX LEVY 1.46 percent increase, from $106,236,917 to $107,787,976. This is within the district’s 1.9 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 2 percent salary increase. The budget expands the tablet initiative throughout the district and will replace more than 496 desktops and add 35 laptops. The budget also includes new course offerings in English as a new language.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 authorizes the district to spend no more than $9,831,850 from an existing capital reserve and fund balance for capital improvements. It will not have any tax impact.

Proposition 3 authorizes the district to establish a capital reserve fund and set aside funds for future construction. The maximum amount of the fund shall be $20 million with a term of 10 years. It will not have a tax impact.

WHEN | WHERE

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Jericho High School/Middle School. www.jerichoschools.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Pam Wasserman-Heath is being challenged by Maria Sy-Rangel for one at-large seat. Terms are three years.

Pam Wasserman-Heath

BACKGROUND Wasserman-Heath, 51, is a clinical psychologist who has lived in the district for 40 years. A graduate of Jericho High School, she received a bachelor’s from LIU Post, and a doctorate in psychology from the Illinois School of Professional Psychology. She also is past vice president of the Jericho Joint Council of PTAs, past president of George A. Jackson Elementary School PTA, and a board member of North Shore Synagogue. She is a board member of the Birchwood Civic Association. She has two children in district schools and has served on the board for two years.

KEY ISSUE "My main focus as a board member is to continue advancing our work on safety and mental health and emotional well-being, the importance of respecting different world views and maintaining an open dialogue with our diverse Jericho community."

Dr. Maria Sy-Rangel

BACKGROUND Sy-Rangel, who declined to give her age , has lived in the district for 14 years. She is a dentist and graduated from New York University's College of Dentistry. She also has trained to be an emergency medical technician at the Nassau County Fire-Police Academy. She is a member of American General Dentistry and a volunteer EMT with the Jericho Fire Department. She is catechist and parishioner at St. Paul the Apostle Church. She has two children who graduated from the district.

KEY ISSUE "The most important issues facing our school district is communication, transparency, accessibility and school budget. I would be a proactive communicator and be transparent to the people of Jericho about what is going on with the proposals, resolutions and businesses related to the community. "