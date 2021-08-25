The Rockville Centre school board accepted the resignation of Superintendent June Chang Wednesday night in an announcement by board president John O'Shea.

Chang took over as superintendent in July 2020.

He replaced William Johnson, who retired after 34 years as schools chief in the district. Johnson had been one of Long Island's longest-serving superintendents.

"It's been a pleasure to have served Rockville Centre for the past year," Chang told the board after the announcement at their meeting.

Chang said he would remain as superintendent until May 2022 and help with the transition.

His resignation was for family reasons, Chang said.

