TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Rockville Centre school superintendent resigns after 13 months in post

Rockville Centre schools Superintendent June Chang has resigned

Rockville Centre schools Superintendent June Chang has resigned after just over a year on the job.   Credit: TAPinto Summit/Greg Elliott

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

The Rockville Centre school board accepted the resignation of Superintendent June Chang Wednesday night in an announcement by board president John O'Shea.

Chang took over as superintendent in July 2020.

He replaced William Johnson, who retired after 34 years as schools chief in the district. Johnson had been one of Long Island's longest-serving superintendents.

"It's been a pleasure to have served Rockville Centre for the past year," Chang told the board after the announcement at their meeting.

Chang said he would remain as superintendent until May 2022 and help with the transition.

His resignation was for family reasons, Chang said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the change in how
Hochul changes policy, acknowledges 12,000 more COVID-19 deaths than Cuomo reported
Lester W. Young Jr., chancellor of the Board
NYS Regents urge discussion of racism, diversity in classrooms
Suffolk County police at the scene of a
Police: Man killed in crash outside home; driver charged with DWI
A panel of appellate court judges has turned
Court rejects DEC request to stay ruling invalidating permit for Sand Land mine
Old Westbury Police are investigating a motor vehicle
Motorcyclist killed in Old Westbury crash, police say
State Sen. Brian A. Benjamin in front of
Source: Hochul to pick Benjamin as Lt. Gov.
Didn’t find what you were looking for?