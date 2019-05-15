BUDGET

SPENDING $93,880,803, a 1.86 percent increase from the current $92,168,700.

TAX LEVY 2.47 percent increase, from $69,653,384 to $71,375,601. This is equal to the district’s 2.47 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Currently in contract negotiations. The proposed budget includes funding for an additional psychologist. It also supports a middle school coding club, an elementary media and arts club, and funding for the first year of a multiyear Chromebook initiative, beginning with eighth grade. The spending plan includes resources for safety enhancements, including added security vestibules at Park View Elementary, Fort Salonga Elementary and R.J.O. Intermediate School, more security cameras and a new security booth at the high school.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 would authorize creation of a new capital reserve account for a maximum $5 million with the proviso that the district not add more than $500,000 to the fund in any one year. Separate voter approval would be required before money can be spent. Money would be used for certain facilities, improvements that do not currently have a funding source. The largest item on this list is the transportation trailer, maintenance building and surrounding area. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Kings Park High School, back gymnasium. www.kpcsd.org

CANDIDATES

Juan Pablo Andrade and incumbents Pam DeFord and Daniel Tew are running for two seats, elected at-large. Terms are three years.

Juan Pablo Andrade

BACKGROUND Andrade, 22, is a lifelong resident of the district. A former political consultant, he is an assistant teacher and lacrosse coach at Brentwood East Middle School. Andrade has an associate degree from Nassau Community College and now is enrolled at Hofstra University. He is a former senior policy adviser for America First Policies and a former Hispanic media surrogate for President Donald J. Trump during the 2016 election season and transition.

KEY ISSUE “The most pressing issue facing my district is fiscal stability. Many times over the past years, the board and community have been at a crossroads, so I want to help continue to ‘solidify a bridge’ with our elected officials at all levels, as well as being the most transparent district on the Island for our constituents."

Pam DeFord

BACKGROUND DeFord, 51, has lived in the district for 26 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in special education, both from Dowling College. DeFord is a former St. Joseph’s Parish religion teacher and a former Girl Scout leader. She is a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Ava Maria at St. Joseph Church. She has one child in district schools. She has served on the board for five years, including four as board president. DeFord is running as a team with Tew.

KEY ISSUE The key issue facing the district is staying within the constraints of the tax cap and “trying to make sure all the needs of the students are met — not only academically, but their mental health issues as well. I am proud to say our district is taking the necessary steps in this, and this is something I will continue to advocate for our students.”

Daniel Tew

BACKGROUND Tew, 41, is a lifelong resident of the district. An airline pilot, he has a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, and is a pilot-to-pilot mentor for the Airline Pilots Association. Tew has three children attending district schools. He has served on the board since 2016. Tew is running as a team with DeFord.

KEY ISSUE “We continue to operate with tight budget constraints,” he said. The state's tax cap "imposes challenges for districts, especially when unfunded mandates are handed down. Maintaining curriculum and programs that support academic excellence is our district’s mission. That being said, we also face additional challenges to ensure students' safety and well-being in terms of physical safety and mental health — all issues we have been working to improve through facility upgrades, staff training and professional development."