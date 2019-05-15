BUDGET

SPENDING $222,353,639, a 2.99 percent increase from the current $215,892,556.

TAX LEVY 1.97 percent increase, from $138,984,161 to $141,721,798. This is equal to the district’s 1.97 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes teacher salary increases subject to contract negotiations. Adds electives in Advanced Placement statistics, abnormal psychology, American Sign Language 3, digital citizenship, 21st Century leadership skills, graphic design and communications.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at East Broadway Elementary School, Gardiners Avenue Elementary School, Division Avenue High School and Levittown Memorial Education Center. www.levittownschools.com

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Christina Lang and Peggy Marenghi are running unopposed for two seats, elected at-large. Terms are three years.