Levittown school district

VOTING

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gardiners Avenue Elementary School, East Broadway Elementary School, Division Avenue High School and Levittown Memorial Education Center.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $215,892,556 budget for 2018-19, a 2.70 percent increase from the current $210,218,722. The local tax levy would rise 1.99 percent, from $136,270,739 to $138,984,161.

The increase is equal to the district’s tax cap limit of 1.99 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

The district did not provide the dollar amount of school taxes on the average single-family house because final assessment figures are not available from Nassau County.

The proposed budget funds a 1.64 percent salary increase for teachers. There is no step increase. The budget maintains current levels of staffing and program.

A ballot proposition asks voters to authorize spending $3 million from capital reserve funds to replace classroom doors and windows as a security measure in all school buildings.

District website:

www.levittownschools.com

THE CANDIDATES

Three candidates are running for two at-large seats: Marianne Adrian and James Moran, both incumbents, and Colleen Napoli. Terms are three years.

Marianne Adrian

BACKGROUND: Adrian, 44, is a secretary at Nassau County 10th judicial district court in Hempstead. Adrian grew up in Levittown and is a 1991 graduate of the district’s Division Avenue High School. Adrian received about 60 credits in sociology at Queensborough Community College in Bayside. Adrian has three children, two of whom attend district public schools; one child attends a public school in Suffolk County. Adrian is a member of the North Side Elementary School PTA. She was elected to the Levittown school board in 2015 and in 2017 was elected board vice president.

ISSUES: Adrian said her “number one priority is . . . to make sure that the board creates and administrates the district’s budget in a fiscally responsible manner so the homeowners’ tax burden remains as low as possible” while maintaining school programs. Adrian said that if re-elected, she would “continue fighting to restore local control” over how children should be educated. She explained, “Our teachers need the flexibility to be creative in teaching the whole student, not just to standardized tests.” Adrian said that as a board member she would continue to be vigilant about Nassau County’s ongoing problem with drug abuse. “We need to continually educate and increase awareness of the risks of vaping, marijuana use and opioid addiction,” Adrian said.

Colleen Napoli

BACKGROUND: Napoli, 48, has lived in the district for 14 years. Napoli teaches a preschool class at Pierce Country Day School in Roslyn, and she also works as the school’s camp photographer. Napoli has a bachelor of arts degree in history from Stony Brook University and a master of arts degree in education from LIU Post in Brookville. Napoli has five children; four attend district schools, and one is a district graduate. Napoli is a founder and board member of the Levittown North Pride Football and Cheerleading club. She is also a team mom for local football, lacrosse and soccer programs. She was a Salk/MacArthur PTSA board member from 2010 to 2014 and a Gardiners Avenue Elementary School PTA board member from 2013 to 2015. This is her first run for the school board.

ISSUES: Napoli said that if elected, she would work to reduce the reliance on standardized testing. Napoli said, “The process of standardized testing is not productive for anyone involved, does not provide information that helps in the education of the student and is a waste of our resources.” Napoli said she will also focus on safety issues, which she said, “requires more than implementation of security measures.” She said the district may need to increase support staff in primary as well as secondary schools. Napoli said the district should also seek to “get to the root of increased violence by young people” by considering the use of Social Emotional Learning, character building and risk recognition programs.

James Moran

BACKGROUND: Moran, 59, was raised in Levittown. He graduated from the district’s Gen. Douglas MacArthur High School in 1977. Moran is a retired Town of Hempstead Parks Department auto shop supervisor. He is a part-time relief worker for the Nassau County Office of Emergency Management in Bethpage. Moran has two grown children who attended and graduated from district schools. Moran served on the Levittown school board for four three-year terms and left the board for personal reasons in 2008. He was re-elected in 2010. Moran serves as an assistant commissioner of the Levittown Red Devils football and is a Levittown Little League umpire.

ISSUES: Moran said, “The most important issue facing any district is the safety of our children.” Moran said that to increase school safety, the district is hiring “qualified personnel to protect our children and employees.” Moran said the school board is also upgrading cameras and other security products in school buildings, using its $3 million capital reserve fund, pending approval of Proposition 2 on the May 15 ballot. Moran said that during his tenure he worked with other board members to create an outdoor learning center at the Levittown Memorial Education Center. Moran said the center is a resource for science study. “The district’s elementary students can go to the center to learn about ecology, to grow vegetables and focus on science and biology by observing living things in a fish pond,” Moran said.