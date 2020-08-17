See your school district's reopening plan
School districts across Long Island have submitted their plans to New York State on how they expect to reopen their doors to students this September. Check the table below to find the reopening plan for your district.
|School District
|Reopening Plan
|Amagansett Union Free School District
|https://www.aufsd.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=1132&dataid=2444&FileName=Complete%20School%20Reopening%20Plan%207-30.pdf
|Amityville Union Free School District
|http://www.amityvilleufsd.org/Assets/News_Documents/Amityville_UFSD_Reopening_Plan_2020-2021_Draft_40(2).pdf?t=637318061765200000
|Babylon Union Free School District
|http://www.babylon.k12.ny.us/Assets/District_Documents/07312020_Babylon_UFSD_Re-Entry_Plan_Document__-_Official.pdf?t=637318029175700000
|Baldwin Union Free School District
|https://www.baldwinschools.org/reopening
|Bay Shore Union Free School District
|https://www.bayshoreschools.org/parents.cfm?subpage=80904
|Bayport-Blue Point Union Free School District
|http://www.bbpschools.org/Assets/Re-Entry/073120_BBP_Reopening_Plan_Working_Final_7-31-2020(2).pdf
|Bellmore Union Free School District
|http://www.bellmore.k12.ny.us/NewsAssets/121154/073120_Bellmore_UFSD_Reopening_Plan_073120.pdf
|Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District
|http://www.bellmore-merrick.k12.ny.us/district/coronavirus_information
|Bethpage Union Free School District
|http://www.bethpagecommunity.com/Assets/District_Documents/Bethpage_UFSD_Return_to_School_2020-21_REVISION2.pdf?t=637321496112130000
|Brentwood Union Free School District
|https://www.bufsd.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_1176713/File/District/District%20Plans/Reopening%20FINAL.pdf
|Bridgehampton Union Free School District
|https://msg.schoolmessenger.com/m/?s=01nAGXw40tk&mal=5ff3f500e5dddc92dfd2f6b589b5c307d90ecc379e618645f8f976a84f3221c4
|Brookhaven-Comsewogue Union Free School District
|http://www.comsewogue.k12.ny.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_60149/File/Reopening/Comsewogue%20School%20District%202020-2021%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf
|Carle Place Union Free School District
|http://www.cps.k12.ny.us/Assets/Board_of_Education_Documents/State_Education_Assurances.pdf?t=637317228644200000
|Center Moriches Union Free School District
|http://www.cmschools.org/sites/default/files/page/district/Center%20Moriches%20Schools%20Reopening%20Document.pdf
|Central Islip Union Free School District
|http://www.centralislip.k12.ny.us/cms/One.aspx?portalId=20856584&pageId=49959090#
|Cold Spring Harbor Central School District
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CtWDm5-u6lsXq8AGf_V8iA9uS7DEgZ1J/view
|Commack Union Free School District
|https://www.commackschools.org/Downloads/CommackSchoolDistrictReopeningBlueprint.pdf
|Connetquot Central School District
|http://www.ccsdli.org/Assets/Academics_Documents/REVISED_Connetquot_School_District_Reopening_Plan.pdf?t=637324064206700000
|Copiague Union Free School District
|http://copiague.k12.ny.us/Assets/12-13_Budget_Documents/CUFSDReopening_plan__proposed__template_8-6.pdf?t=637323115953600000
|Deer Park Union Free School District
|https://sites.google.com/view/deerparkinformation/reopening-plan
|East Hampton Union Free School District
|EH High School: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Cib1yMffyFTjyFrkxp6qJkL4Cm0rcNze/view; John Marshall Elementary: https://msg.schoolmessenger.com/m/?s=eRFvVEvc398&mal=b4550f008032bcec262548c5be42a8956702d5f38054045fcf5476083331ba93
|East Islip Union Free School District
|http://www.eischools.org/Assets/District_Links/073120_EISD_Reopening_Plan_2020-2021_FINAL.pdf?t=637317836765800000
|East Meadow Union Free School District
|https://www.emufsd.us/our_district/district_reopening_plan
|East Moriches Union Free School District
|https://www.emoschools.org/downloads/2021%20School%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf
|East Quogue Union Free School District
|http://eastquogue.k12.ny.us/Assets/District_Links/073120_EQ_Reopening_Plan_20-21.pdf?t=637317982198230000
|East Rockaway Union Free School District
|http://eastrockawayschools.org/return_to_learncovid-19/return_to_learncovid-19
|East Williston Union Free School District
|https://www.smore.com/nabpg
|Eastport-South Manor Csd
|https://www.esmonline.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=9872&dataid=17861&FileName=Reopening%20Plan%20-%20Eastport%20South%20Manor%20Central%20School%20District.pdf
|Elmont Union Free School District
|https://www.elmontschools.org/cms/lib/NY01001811/Centricity/Domain/54/Elmont%20UFSD%20Building%20Re-Entry%20Plan%20-%20Final.pdf
|Elwood Union Free School District
|http://www.elwood.k12.ny.us/studentsparents/reopening_plan
|Farmingdale Union Free School District
|https://docs.google.com/document/d/1B31xuNSPK1Fn5Dq-bpx0eoPHdF4XFuTEkVQ-4gPT-pI/edit
|Fire Island Union Free School District
|http://www.fi.k12.ny.us/NewsAssets/121129/08052020_REOPENING_PLAN8520.pdf
|Fishers Island Union Free School District
|http://fischool.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_124554/File/FIS.Reopen.Plan.7.31.20.pdf
|Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District
|https://www.fpbsd.org/cms/lib/NY02202321/Centricity/Domain/4/FPBSD%20Reopening_plan-U.pdf
|Franklin Square Union Free School District
|http://franklinsquare.k12.ny.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_3011123/File/District%20Reopening%20Plan%202020-2021.pdf
|Freeport Union Free School District
|http://www.freeportschools.org/NewsImages/reopening.jpg
|Garden City Union Free School District
|https://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://www.gardencity.k12.ny.us//cms/lib/NY01913305/Centricity/Domain/1130/Garden+City+Schools+Reopening+Plan+7-31+F.pdf
|Glen Cove City School District
|http://www.glencove.k12.ny.us/our_district/reopening_plan
|Great Neck Union Free School District
|https://www.greatneck.k12.ny.us/reopeningplan
|Greenport Union Free School District
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lChhcbK36K_bi8dEM2EJ585J3c9lnBkO/view
|Half Hollow Hills Central School District
|https://www.hhh.k12.ny.us/uploaded/Public_Relations/Half_Hollow_Hills_CSD_2020_-21_Reopening_Plan_FINAL.8.14.20.pdf
|Hampton Bays Union Free School District
|https://docs.google.com/document/d/1geWqdt2KHZOjXP96p_0fLgyIYAY65tnkLygy5l33lLY/edit
|Harborfields Central School District
|http://harborfieldscsd.net/our_district/reopening_plan
|Hauppauge Union Free School District
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/11HMnK0MPE8HSXDPo6hNax-rQxHstwF5e/view
|Hempstead Union Free School District
|https://www.hempsteadschools.org/cms/lib/NY01920790/Centricity/Domain/4/Hempstead%20Union%20Free%20School%20District%20ReOpening%20Framework%202020%202021.pdf
|Herricks Union Free School District
|https://www.herricks.org/cms/lib/NY02208178/Centricity/Domain/1544/Reopening%20Plan%20Final.pdf
|Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District
|https://www.hewlett-woodmere.net/Page/11732
|Hicksville Union Free School District
|https://www.hicksvillepublicschools.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_136676/File/District/Reopening%20Schools/Hicksville%20Reopening%20Plan%207%2031%202020%20FINAL%20(1).pdf
|Huntington Union Free School District
|http://www.hufsd.edu/assets/pdf/resources/2021/reopening_plan.pdf
|Island Park Union Free School District
|https://echalk-slate-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/private/districts/460/resources/fec33ac4-7e96-4569-a764-63dd44a94e0a?AWSAccessKeyId=AKIAJSZKIBPXGFLSZTYQ&Expires=1911588743&response-cache-control=private%2C%20max-age%3D31536000&response-content-disposition=%3Bfilename%3D%22Island%2520Park%2520UFSD%2520Reopening%2520Plan%25207-31-2020.pdf%22&response-content-type=application%2Fpdf&Signature=oWpmLIDKJBPMe%2F3wWnv6dCkEH%2BY%3D
|Island Trees Union Free School District
|https://islandtrees.org/pdfs/Island_Trees_Reopening_Plan_7-31-20.pdf
|Islip Union Free School District
|http://www.islipufsd.org/our_district/reopening_information
|Jericho Union Free School District
|http://jerichoschools.org/departments/public_information/reopening_plan
|Kings Park Central School District
|https://kpcsd.org/ourpages/auto/2020/7/21/46436733/KPCSD_Re-Entry_Plan_2020-2021.pdf
|Lawrence Union Free School District
|https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/842976/LAWRENCE_ONWARD.pdf
|Levittown Union Free School District
|http://www.levittownschools.com/reopening/
|Lindenhurst Union Free School District
|http://www.lindenhurstschools.org/Assets/2020-21_District_Documents/FINAL_LUFSD_REOPENING_PLAN_20-21_Submitted.pdf?t=637324810261570000
|Little Flower Union Free School District
|https://ny02208470.schoolwires.net/cms/lib/NY02208470/Centricity/Domain/1084/LFUFSD%20School%20Reopening%20Plan%2020-21.pdf
|Locust Valley Central School District
|http://www.lvcsd.k12.ny.us/Assets/Reopening_Documents/2020_LVCSD_Reopening_Plan_8-12-2020_(1).pdf?t=637328462205470000
|Long Beach City School District
|http://www.lbeach.org/Assets/District_Document/07312020_Long_Beach_Public_Schools_Reopening_Plan_FINAL.pdf?t=637317966483870000
|Longwood Central School District
|https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/e/2PACX-1vQB60yrJZNJeygWuW1r0gd1H8svuMheYAZw2ypZ4y4HA-RdATm9JW02p8kPFH972xR9GcLqUeMmUHLB/pub?start=false&loop=false&delayms=3000&slide=id.p
|Lynbrook Union Free School District
|https://www.lynbrookschools.org/district/reopening_plan
|Malverne Union Free School District
|http://www.malverne.k12.ny.us/News/#121112
|Manhasset Union Free School District
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gNcLD-Ph4Wcvjofmesh5Q1yWzm6MuDro/view
|Massapequa Union Free School District
|https://docs.google.com/document/d/19KUY5etd3Sy-ulpSuneRqJD9MI6wJj6xSdboYIIf2E4/edit?ts=5f1590a9#heading=h.43oqtzqyj99v
|Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District
|https://www.mufsd.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_261320/File/District/2020-2021/8-14-20_District-Continuity-of-Learning-Plan.pdf
|Merrick Union Free School District
|http://merrick.k12.ny.us/Assets/District_Links/073120_Merrick_School_District_reopening_plan1.pdf?t=637317949245270000
|Middle Country Central School District
|https://docs.google.com/document/d/192tBhvzKCqjLX9PINQM6MPe1aVnbwN3TrNmFIthhDYM/preview
|Miller Place Union Free School District
|https://www.millerplace.k12.ny.us/cms/lib/NY02208586/Centricity/Domain/20/Reopen%20Committee/MPSD%20-%20Reopen%20Schools%20Plan%20-%2020-07-31.pdf
|Mineola Union Free School District
|http://www.mineola.k12.ny.us/NewsAssets/121142/Reopening_Schools_September_2020.pdf
|Montauk Union Free School District
|https://www.montaukschool.org/Page/2625
|Mount Sinai Union Free School District
|https://www.mtsinai.k12.ny.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_197925/File/Our%20District/District%20Information/20-21/Reopening%20Plan/Aug%2013%20District%20Full%20K-5%20District%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf
|New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District
|https://www.nhp-gcp.org/News/Story.aspx?id=121100
|New Suffolk Common School District
|https://docs.google.com/document/d/1LgK0hfcb0FxPDVcfTiQM9YVBKHcSYOqwiwDWjQVdrX0/edit
|North Babylon Union Free School District
|http://www.northbabylonschools.net/Assets/01_-_reopening/North_Babylon_UFSD_Reopening_Plan_-_Final_(6).pdf?t=637330129457570000
|North Bellmore Union Free School District
|https://www.northbellmoreschools.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=3485&dataid=4824&FileName=NB%20Reopening%20Plan%208.13.20.pdf
|North Merrick Union Free School District
|https://www.nmerrickschools.org/Page/9821
|North Shore Central School District
|http://www.northshoreschools.org/20july/NSS-Reopening-Plan-7-2020.pdf
|Northport-East Northport Union Free School District
|http://www.northport.k12.ny.us/district/school_reopening
|Oceanside Union Free School District
|https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/19gB6jt85uY7rUFAR5SOy4uJ3jEYyIxmSCT9f0K3SaWw/edit#slide=id.p
|Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District
|https://www.obenschools.org/Page/2185
|Oysterponds Union Free School District
|https://echalk-slate-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/private/schools/1742/resources/19b0e38d-03db-4481-bb87-33757c4e68f3?AWSAccessKeyId=AKIAJSZKIBPXGFLSZTYQ&Expires=1912693141&response-cache-control=private%2C%20max-age%3D31536000&response-content-disposition=%3Bfilename%3D%22Continuity%2520of%2520Learning%2520Plan%2520for%2520Reopening%2520of%2520School%25202020-2021-8%252013%25202020%281%29.pdf%22&response-content-type=application%2Fpdf&Signature=XM4rx4qUevwtkmH1wXtknIjU6EM%3D
|Patchogue-Medford Union Free School District
|https://www.pmschools.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=13589&dataid=28709&FileName=Patchogue-Reopening_Plan.pdf
|Plainedge Union Free School District
|https://resources784.wixsite.com/pufsdreopeningplan
|Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oYHq1PuwqHibKE5caThthpIKNF-KBknR/view
|Port Jefferson Union Free School District
|http://www.portjeff.k12.ny.us/download/PDFs/Reopening/PortJeffersonReopeningPlan.pdf
|Port Washington Union Free School District
|https://www.portnet.org/cms/lib/NY01001023/Centricity/Domain/753/PWSD%20Re-Opening%20Plan%2073120.pdf
|Quogue Union Free School District
|https://www.quogueschool.com/cms/lib/NY02205382/Centricity/Domain/89/Quogue%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf
|Remsenburg-Speonk Union Free School District
|https://www.rsufsd.org/ourpages/auto/2020/7/30/45368300/Reopening%20Plan%20Continuity%20of%20Learning%202020%20updated%208_9_20.pdf
|Riverhead Central School District
|https://sites.google.com/g.riverhead.net/riverheadcsdre-entryplan/home
|Rockville Centre Union Free School District
|https://www.rvcschools.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_494023/File/Fall%202020%20Re-opening%20Plans%20&%20Updates/Reopening%20Plan%20pdf.pdf
|Rocky Point Union Free School District
|http://www.rockypointufsd.org/reopening_2020/reopening_2020
|Roosevelt Union Free School District
|https://www.rooseveltufsd.org/site/default.aspx?PageID=2114
|Roslyn Union Free School District
|https://sites.google.com/roslynschools.org/reopenroslyn/message-from-the-superintendent
|Sachem Central School District
|http://www.sachem.edu/Assets/District_Links/073120_Sachem_CSD_Re_Entry_Plan_FINAL_7312020.pdf?t=637317915379400000
|Sag Harbor Union Free School District
|https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vSyD6qctVecuT7tDswduIccL9gD9GKy_5-F4d26iY4NVwSeLmk_fHXiGaraiflj3E9jyd6N4ErvJkd1/pub
|Sagaponack Common School District
|http://www.sagaponackschool.com/assets/media.Document/Sagaponack_CSD_Reopening_Plan_for_the_2020-202.pdf
|Sayville Union Free School District
|https://www.sayvilleschools.org/Page/18822
|Seaford Union Free School District
|https://www.seaford.k12.ny.us/domain/938
|Sewanhaka Central High School District
|https://www.sewanhakaschools.org/cms/lib/NY01001491/Centricity/Domain/3447/Reopening%20Plan%20Fall%202020.pdf
|Shelter Island Union Free School District
|https://www.shelterisland.k12.ny.us/cms/lib/NY02205493/Centricity/ModuleInstance/131/Reopening%20Plan%20FINAL.pdf
|Shoreham-Wading River Central School District
|http://www.swrschools.org/our_district/re-opening
|Smithtown Central School District
|http://www.smithtown.k12.ny.us/Assets/District_Plans/re-opening_brochure.pdf?t=637318019272730000
|South Country Central School District
|https://www.southcountry.org/Assets/COVID19_TEMP_DOCs/Plan_for_Reopening_Schools_Posted_20200813.pdf
|South Huntington Union Free School District
|https://cdn.sanity.io/files/0mhd58v5/production/3e01d90a786056824a0b9503b13e85cf042c38f7.pdf
|Southampton Union Free School District
|https://www.southamptonschools.org/Page/6768
|Southold Union Free School District
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yVs3M38QT-hbKYuYsy89BBoysTSj6KPo/view
|Springs Union Free School District
|http://www.springsschool.org/Assets/Re-Opening_Documents/RE-OPENING_SCHOOL_Learning_PLAN.pdf?t=637317149900670000
|Syosset Central School District
|https://www.syossetschools.org/cms/lib/NY50000216/Centricity/Domain/299/Reopen%20Plan%20PLS.pdf
|Three Village Central School District
|https://sites.google.com/3villagecsd.org/schoolreopeningplan/home
|Tuckahoe Common School District
|http://www.tuckahoecommonsd.com/Assets/Superintendent_Letters/Re-Opening_Updated_8-4-2020.pdf?t=637321600385030000
|Uniondale Union Free School District
|https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vShV6Vnoxdod3DhBY1Z0umFeeHPSBW1lkxMHUMNd6hD7exC43dkz0tQUpiivt05PG_m523-NzN0Nt7C/pub
|Valley Stream 13 Union Free School District
|https://valleystream30.com/our_district/reopening_plan
|Valley Stream 24 Union Free School District
|https://sway.office.com/obCf02sAajXTQgnI?ref=Link
|Valley Stream 30 Union Free School District
|https://valleystream30.com/our_district/reopening_plan
|Valley Stream Central High School District
|http://www.vschsd.org/NewsAssets/121160/07312020_VSCHSD_Tentative_Reopening_Plan.pdf
|Wainscott Common School District
|https://wainscottschool.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Wainscott_Reopening_Plan_2020-2021_final.pdf
|Wantagh Union Free School District
|https://www.wantaghschools.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_26778884/File/Administration/Superintendent/Reopening%20Schools%20in%20September%202020/WANTAGH%20UFSD%20REOPENING%20SCHOOLS%20PLAN%202020%20v2.pdf
|West Babylon Union Free School District
|http://www.wbschools.org/Assets/Coronavirus/wb_reopening.pdf?t=637329083226200000
|West Hempstead Union Free School District
|http://www.whufsd.com/Assets/1Reopening/SRP_Final.pdf?t=637317913318770000
|West Islip Union Free School District
|http://www.wi.k12.ny.us/Assets/Reopening_of_Schools/WIUFSD_School_Reopening_Plan_07-31-2020.pdf?t=637318050689500000
|Westbury Union Free School District
|https://drive.google.com/file/d/14_TpdDnNDQaB_DviljXHy01k2mKBXAEy/view
|Westhampton Beach Union Free School District
|http://www.westhamptonbeach.k12.ny.us/Assets/District_Documents/Reopening_Plan_Document_rev.pdf?t=637318082565800000
|William Floyd Union Free School District
|https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1596747498/wfsdk12nyus/e6i37pt9vnasmy403ked/Re-openingdocument.pdf
|Wyandanch Union Free School District
|https://www.wyandanch.k12.ny.us/cms/lib/NY02212272/Centricity/Domain/1801/WUFSD%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf