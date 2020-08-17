See your school district's reopening plan

School districts across Long Island have submitted their plans to New York State on how they expect to reopen their doors to students this September. Check the table below to find the reopening plan for your district.

School District Reopening Plan Amagansett Union Free School District https://www.aufsd.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=1132&dataid=2444&FileName=Complete%20School%20Reopening%20Plan%207-30.pdf Amityville Union Free School District http://www.amityvilleufsd.org/Assets/News_Documents/Amityville_UFSD_Reopening_Plan_2020-2021_Draft_40(2).pdf?t=637318061765200000 Babylon Union Free School District http://www.babylon.k12.ny.us/Assets/District_Documents/07312020_Babylon_UFSD_Re-Entry_Plan_Document__-_Official.pdf?t=637318029175700000 Baldwin Union Free School District https://www.baldwinschools.org/reopening Bay Shore Union Free School District https://www.bayshoreschools.org/parents.cfm?subpage=80904 Bayport-Blue Point Union Free School District http://www.bbpschools.org/Assets/Re-Entry/073120_BBP_Reopening_Plan_Working_Final_7-31-2020(2).pdf Bellmore Union Free School District http://www.bellmore.k12.ny.us/NewsAssets/121154/073120_Bellmore_UFSD_Reopening_Plan_073120.pdf Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District http://www.bellmore-merrick.k12.ny.us/district/coronavirus_information Bethpage Union Free School District http://www.bethpagecommunity.com/Assets/District_Documents/Bethpage_UFSD_Return_to_School_2020-21_REVISION2.pdf?t=637321496112130000 Brentwood Union Free School District https://www.bufsd.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_1176713/File/District/District%20Plans/Reopening%20FINAL.pdf Bridgehampton Union Free School District https://msg.schoolmessenger.com/m/?s=01nAGXw40tk&mal=5ff3f500e5dddc92dfd2f6b589b5c307d90ecc379e618645f8f976a84f3221c4 Brookhaven-Comsewogue Union Free School District http://www.comsewogue.k12.ny.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_60149/File/Reopening/Comsewogue%20School%20District%202020-2021%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf Carle Place Union Free School District http://www.cps.k12.ny.us/Assets/Board_of_Education_Documents/State_Education_Assurances.pdf?t=637317228644200000 Center Moriches Union Free School District http://www.cmschools.org/sites/default/files/page/district/Center%20Moriches%20Schools%20Reopening%20Document.pdf Central Islip Union Free School District http://www.centralislip.k12.ny.us/cms/One.aspx?portalId=20856584&pageId=49959090# Cold Spring Harbor Central School District https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CtWDm5-u6lsXq8AGf_V8iA9uS7DEgZ1J/view Commack Union Free School District https://www.commackschools.org/Downloads/CommackSchoolDistrictReopeningBlueprint.pdf Connetquot Central School District http://www.ccsdli.org/Assets/Academics_Documents/REVISED_Connetquot_School_District_Reopening_Plan.pdf?t=637324064206700000 Copiague Union Free School District http://copiague.k12.ny.us/Assets/12-13_Budget_Documents/CUFSDReopening_plan__proposed__template_8-6.pdf?t=637323115953600000 Deer Park Union Free School District https://sites.google.com/view/deerparkinformation/reopening-plan East Hampton Union Free School District EH High School: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Cib1yMffyFTjyFrkxp6qJkL4Cm0rcNze/view; John Marshall Elementary: https://msg.schoolmessenger.com/m/?s=eRFvVEvc398&mal=b4550f008032bcec262548c5be42a8956702d5f38054045fcf5476083331ba93 East Islip Union Free School District http://www.eischools.org/Assets/District_Links/073120_EISD_Reopening_Plan_2020-2021_FINAL.pdf?t=637317836765800000 East Meadow Union Free School District https://www.emufsd.us/our_district/district_reopening_plan East Moriches Union Free School District https://www.emoschools.org/downloads/2021%20School%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf East Quogue Union Free School District http://eastquogue.k12.ny.us/Assets/District_Links/073120_EQ_Reopening_Plan_20-21.pdf?t=637317982198230000 East Rockaway Union Free School District http://eastrockawayschools.org/return_to_learncovid-19/return_to_learncovid-19 East Williston Union Free School District https://www.smore.com/nabpg Eastport-South Manor Csd https://www.esmonline.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=9872&dataid=17861&FileName=Reopening%20Plan%20-%20Eastport%20South%20Manor%20Central%20School%20District.pdf Elmont Union Free School District https://www.elmontschools.org/cms/lib/NY01001811/Centricity/Domain/54/Elmont%20UFSD%20Building%20Re-Entry%20Plan%20-%20Final.pdf Elwood Union Free School District http://www.elwood.k12.ny.us/studentsparents/reopening_plan Farmingdale Union Free School District https://docs.google.com/document/d/1B31xuNSPK1Fn5Dq-bpx0eoPHdF4XFuTEkVQ-4gPT-pI/edit Fire Island Union Free School District http://www.fi.k12.ny.us/NewsAssets/121129/08052020_REOPENING_PLAN8520.pdf Fishers Island Union Free School District http://fischool.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_124554/File/FIS.Reopen.Plan.7.31.20.pdf Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District https://www.fpbsd.org/cms/lib/NY02202321/Centricity/Domain/4/FPBSD%20Reopening_plan-U.pdf Franklin Square Union Free School District http://franklinsquare.k12.ny.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_3011123/File/District%20Reopening%20Plan%202020-2021.pdf Freeport Union Free School District http://www.freeportschools.org/NewsImages/reopening.jpg Garden City Union Free School District https://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://www.gardencity.k12.ny.us//cms/lib/NY01913305/Centricity/Domain/1130/Garden+City+Schools+Reopening+Plan+7-31+F.pdf Glen Cove City School District http://www.glencove.k12.ny.us/our_district/reopening_plan Great Neck Union Free School District https://www.greatneck.k12.ny.us/reopeningplan Greenport Union Free School District https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lChhcbK36K_bi8dEM2EJ585J3c9lnBkO/view Half Hollow Hills Central School District https://www.hhh.k12.ny.us/uploaded/Public_Relations/Half_Hollow_Hills_CSD_2020_-21_Reopening_Plan_FINAL.8.14.20.pdf Hampton Bays Union Free School District https://docs.google.com/document/d/1geWqdt2KHZOjXP96p_0fLgyIYAY65tnkLygy5l33lLY/edit Harborfields Central School District http://harborfieldscsd.net/our_district/reopening_plan Hauppauge Union Free School District https://drive.google.com/file/d/11HMnK0MPE8HSXDPo6hNax-rQxHstwF5e/view Hempstead Union Free School District https://www.hempsteadschools.org/cms/lib/NY01920790/Centricity/Domain/4/Hempstead%20Union%20Free%20School%20District%20ReOpening%20Framework%202020%202021.pdf Herricks Union Free School District https://www.herricks.org/cms/lib/NY02208178/Centricity/Domain/1544/Reopening%20Plan%20Final.pdf Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District https://www.hewlett-woodmere.net/Page/11732 Hicksville Union Free School District https://www.hicksvillepublicschools.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_136676/File/District/Reopening%20Schools/Hicksville%20Reopening%20Plan%207%2031%202020%20FINAL%20(1).pdf Huntington Union Free School District http://www.hufsd.edu/assets/pdf/resources/2021/reopening_plan.pdf Island Park Union Free School District https://echalk-slate-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/private/districts/460/resources/fec33ac4-7e96-4569-a764-63dd44a94e0a?AWSAccessKeyId=AKIAJSZKIBPXGFLSZTYQ&Expires=1911588743&response-cache-control=private%2C%20max-age%3D31536000&response-content-disposition=%3Bfilename%3D%22Island%2520Park%2520UFSD%2520Reopening%2520Plan%25207-31-2020.pdf%22&response-content-type=application%2Fpdf&Signature=oWpmLIDKJBPMe%2F3wWnv6dCkEH%2BY%3D Island Trees Union Free School District https://islandtrees.org/pdfs/Island_Trees_Reopening_Plan_7-31-20.pdf Islip Union Free School District http://www.islipufsd.org/our_district/reopening_information Jericho Union Free School District http://jerichoschools.org/departments/public_information/reopening_plan Kings Park Central School District https://kpcsd.org/ourpages/auto/2020/7/21/46436733/KPCSD_Re-Entry_Plan_2020-2021.pdf Lawrence Union Free School District https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/842976/LAWRENCE_ONWARD.pdf Levittown Union Free School District http://www.levittownschools.com/reopening/ Lindenhurst Union Free School District http://www.lindenhurstschools.org/Assets/2020-21_District_Documents/FINAL_LUFSD_REOPENING_PLAN_20-21_Submitted.pdf?t=637324810261570000 Little Flower Union Free School District https://ny02208470.schoolwires.net/cms/lib/NY02208470/Centricity/Domain/1084/LFUFSD%20School%20Reopening%20Plan%2020-21.pdf Locust Valley Central School District http://www.lvcsd.k12.ny.us/Assets/Reopening_Documents/2020_LVCSD_Reopening_Plan_8-12-2020_(1).pdf?t=637328462205470000 Long Beach City School District http://www.lbeach.org/Assets/District_Document/07312020_Long_Beach_Public_Schools_Reopening_Plan_FINAL.pdf?t=637317966483870000 Longwood Central School District https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/e/2PACX-1vQB60yrJZNJeygWuW1r0gd1H8svuMheYAZw2ypZ4y4HA-RdATm9JW02p8kPFH972xR9GcLqUeMmUHLB/pub?start=false&loop=false&delayms=3000&slide=id.p Lynbrook Union Free School District https://www.lynbrookschools.org/district/reopening_plan Malverne Union Free School District http://www.malverne.k12.ny.us/News/#121112 Manhasset Union Free School District https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gNcLD-Ph4Wcvjofmesh5Q1yWzm6MuDro/view Massapequa Union Free School District https://docs.google.com/document/d/19KUY5etd3Sy-ulpSuneRqJD9MI6wJj6xSdboYIIf2E4/edit?ts=5f1590a9#heading=h.43oqtzqyj99v Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District https://www.mufsd.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_261320/File/District/2020-2021/8-14-20_District-Continuity-of-Learning-Plan.pdf Merrick Union Free School District http://merrick.k12.ny.us/Assets/District_Links/073120_Merrick_School_District_reopening_plan1.pdf?t=637317949245270000 Middle Country Central School District https://docs.google.com/document/d/192tBhvzKCqjLX9PINQM6MPe1aVnbwN3TrNmFIthhDYM/preview Miller Place Union Free School District https://www.millerplace.k12.ny.us/cms/lib/NY02208586/Centricity/Domain/20/Reopen%20Committee/MPSD%20-%20Reopen%20Schools%20Plan%20-%2020-07-31.pdf Mineola Union Free School District http://www.mineola.k12.ny.us/NewsAssets/121142/Reopening_Schools_September_2020.pdf Montauk Union Free School District https://www.montaukschool.org/Page/2625 Mount Sinai Union Free School District https://www.mtsinai.k12.ny.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_197925/File/Our%20District/District%20Information/20-21/Reopening%20Plan/Aug%2013%20District%20Full%20K-5%20District%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District https://www.nhp-gcp.org/News/Story.aspx?id=121100 New Suffolk Common School District https://docs.google.com/document/d/1LgK0hfcb0FxPDVcfTiQM9YVBKHcSYOqwiwDWjQVdrX0/edit North Babylon Union Free School District http://www.northbabylonschools.net/Assets/01_-_reopening/North_Babylon_UFSD_Reopening_Plan_-_Final_(6).pdf?t=637330129457570000 North Bellmore Union Free School District https://www.northbellmoreschools.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=3485&dataid=4824&FileName=NB%20Reopening%20Plan%208.13.20.pdf North Merrick Union Free School District https://www.nmerrickschools.org/Page/9821 North Shore Central School District http://www.northshoreschools.org/20july/NSS-Reopening-Plan-7-2020.pdf Northport-East Northport Union Free School District http://www.northport.k12.ny.us/district/school_reopening Oceanside Union Free School District https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/19gB6jt85uY7rUFAR5SOy4uJ3jEYyIxmSCT9f0K3SaWw/edit#slide=id.p Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District https://www.obenschools.org/Page/2185 Oysterponds Union Free School District https://echalk-slate-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/private/schools/1742/resources/19b0e38d-03db-4481-bb87-33757c4e68f3?AWSAccessKeyId=AKIAJSZKIBPXGFLSZTYQ&Expires=1912693141&response-cache-control=private%2C%20max-age%3D31536000&response-content-disposition=%3Bfilename%3D%22Continuity%2520of%2520Learning%2520Plan%2520for%2520Reopening%2520of%2520School%25202020-2021-8%252013%25202020%281%29.pdf%22&response-content-type=application%2Fpdf&Signature=XM4rx4qUevwtkmH1wXtknIjU6EM%3D Patchogue-Medford Union Free School District https://www.pmschools.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=13589&dataid=28709&FileName=Patchogue-Reopening_Plan.pdf Plainedge Union Free School District https://resources784.wixsite.com/pufsdreopeningplan Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oYHq1PuwqHibKE5caThthpIKNF-KBknR/view Port Jefferson Union Free School District http://www.portjeff.k12.ny.us/download/PDFs/Reopening/PortJeffersonReopeningPlan.pdf Port Washington Union Free School District https://www.portnet.org/cms/lib/NY01001023/Centricity/Domain/753/PWSD%20Re-Opening%20Plan%2073120.pdf Quogue Union Free School District https://www.quogueschool.com/cms/lib/NY02205382/Centricity/Domain/89/Quogue%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf Remsenburg-Speonk Union Free School District https://www.rsufsd.org/ourpages/auto/2020/7/30/45368300/Reopening%20Plan%20Continuity%20of%20Learning%202020%20updated%208_9_20.pdf Riverhead Central School District https://sites.google.com/g.riverhead.net/riverheadcsdre-entryplan/home Rockville Centre Union Free School District https://www.rvcschools.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_494023/File/Fall%202020%20Re-opening%20Plans%20&%20Updates/Reopening%20Plan%20pdf.pdf Rocky Point Union Free School District http://www.rockypointufsd.org/reopening_2020/reopening_2020 Roosevelt Union Free School District https://www.rooseveltufsd.org/site/default.aspx?PageID=2114 Roslyn Union Free School District https://sites.google.com/roslynschools.org/reopenroslyn/message-from-the-superintendent Sachem Central School District http://www.sachem.edu/Assets/District_Links/073120_Sachem_CSD_Re_Entry_Plan_FINAL_7312020.pdf?t=637317915379400000 Sag Harbor Union Free School District https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vSyD6qctVecuT7tDswduIccL9gD9GKy_5-F4d26iY4NVwSeLmk_fHXiGaraiflj3E9jyd6N4ErvJkd1/pub Sagaponack Common School District http://www.sagaponackschool.com/assets/media.Document/Sagaponack_CSD_Reopening_Plan_for_the_2020-202.pdf Sayville Union Free School District https://www.sayvilleschools.org/Page/18822 Seaford Union Free School District https://www.seaford.k12.ny.us/domain/938 Sewanhaka Central High School District https://www.sewanhakaschools.org/cms/lib/NY01001491/Centricity/Domain/3447/Reopening%20Plan%20Fall%202020.pdf Shelter Island Union Free School District https://www.shelterisland.k12.ny.us/cms/lib/NY02205493/Centricity/ModuleInstance/131/Reopening%20Plan%20FINAL.pdf Shoreham-Wading River Central School District http://www.swrschools.org/our_district/re-opening Smithtown Central School District http://www.smithtown.k12.ny.us/Assets/District_Plans/re-opening_brochure.pdf?t=637318019272730000 South Country Central School District https://www.southcountry.org/Assets/COVID19_TEMP_DOCs/Plan_for_Reopening_Schools_Posted_20200813.pdf South Huntington Union Free School District https://cdn.sanity.io/files/0mhd58v5/production/3e01d90a786056824a0b9503b13e85cf042c38f7.pdf Southampton Union Free School District https://www.southamptonschools.org/Page/6768 Southold Union Free School District https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yVs3M38QT-hbKYuYsy89BBoysTSj6KPo/view Springs Union Free School District http://www.springsschool.org/Assets/Re-Opening_Documents/RE-OPENING_SCHOOL_Learning_PLAN.pdf?t=637317149900670000 Syosset Central School District https://www.syossetschools.org/cms/lib/NY50000216/Centricity/Domain/299/Reopen%20Plan%20PLS.pdf Three Village Central School District https://sites.google.com/3villagecsd.org/schoolreopeningplan/home Tuckahoe Common School District http://www.tuckahoecommonsd.com/Assets/Superintendent_Letters/Re-Opening_Updated_8-4-2020.pdf?t=637321600385030000 Uniondale Union Free School District https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vShV6Vnoxdod3DhBY1Z0umFeeHPSBW1lkxMHUMNd6hD7exC43dkz0tQUpiivt05PG_m523-NzN0Nt7C/pub Valley Stream 13 Union Free School District https://valleystream30.com/our_district/reopening_plan Valley Stream 24 Union Free School District https://sway.office.com/obCf02sAajXTQgnI?ref=Link Valley Stream 30 Union Free School District https://valleystream30.com/our_district/reopening_plan Valley Stream Central High School District http://www.vschsd.org/NewsAssets/121160/07312020_VSCHSD_Tentative_Reopening_Plan.pdf Wainscott Common School District https://wainscottschool.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Wainscott_Reopening_Plan_2020-2021_final.pdf Wantagh Union Free School District https://www.wantaghschools.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_26778884/File/Administration/Superintendent/Reopening%20Schools%20in%20September%202020/WANTAGH%20UFSD%20REOPENING%20SCHOOLS%20PLAN%202020%20v2.pdf West Babylon Union Free School District http://www.wbschools.org/Assets/Coronavirus/wb_reopening.pdf?t=637329083226200000 West Hempstead Union Free School District http://www.whufsd.com/Assets/1Reopening/SRP_Final.pdf?t=637317913318770000 West Islip Union Free School District http://www.wi.k12.ny.us/Assets/Reopening_of_Schools/WIUFSD_School_Reopening_Plan_07-31-2020.pdf?t=637318050689500000 Westbury Union Free School District https://drive.google.com/file/d/14_TpdDnNDQaB_DviljXHy01k2mKBXAEy/view Westhampton Beach Union Free School District http://www.westhamptonbeach.k12.ny.us/Assets/District_Documents/Reopening_Plan_Document_rev.pdf?t=637318082565800000 William Floyd Union Free School District https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1596747498/wfsdk12nyus/e6i37pt9vnasmy403ked/Re-openingdocument.pdf Wyandanch Union Free School District https://www.wyandanch.k12.ny.us/cms/lib/NY02212272/Centricity/Domain/1801/WUFSD%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf