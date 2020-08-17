TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
SEARCH
71° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

See your school district's reopening plan

By Newsday Staff
Print

School districts across Long Island have submitted their plans to New York State on how they expect to reopen their doors to students this September. Check the table below to find the reopening plan for your district.

School DistrictReopening Plan
Amagansett Union Free School Districthttps://www.aufsd.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=1132&dataid=2444&FileName=Complete%20School%20Reopening%20Plan%207-30.pdf
Amityville Union Free School Districthttp://www.amityvilleufsd.org/Assets/News_Documents/Amityville_UFSD_Reopening_Plan_2020-2021_Draft_40(2).pdf?t=637318061765200000
Babylon Union Free School Districthttp://www.babylon.k12.ny.us/Assets/District_Documents/07312020_Babylon_UFSD_Re-Entry_Plan_Document__-_Official.pdf?t=637318029175700000
Baldwin Union Free School Districthttps://www.baldwinschools.org/reopening
Bay Shore Union Free School Districthttps://www.bayshoreschools.org/parents.cfm?subpage=80904
Bayport-Blue Point Union Free School Districthttp://www.bbpschools.org/Assets/Re-Entry/073120_BBP_Reopening_Plan_Working_Final_7-31-2020(2).pdf
Bellmore Union Free School Districthttp://www.bellmore.k12.ny.us/NewsAssets/121154/073120_Bellmore_UFSD_Reopening_Plan_073120.pdf
Bellmore-Merrick Central High School Districthttp://www.bellmore-merrick.k12.ny.us/district/coronavirus_information
Bethpage Union Free School Districthttp://www.bethpagecommunity.com/Assets/District_Documents/Bethpage_UFSD_Return_to_School_2020-21_REVISION2.pdf?t=637321496112130000
Brentwood Union Free School Districthttps://www.bufsd.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_1176713/File/District/District%20Plans/Reopening%20FINAL.pdf
Bridgehampton Union Free School Districthttps://msg.schoolmessenger.com/m/?s=01nAGXw40tk&mal=5ff3f500e5dddc92dfd2f6b589b5c307d90ecc379e618645f8f976a84f3221c4
Brookhaven-Comsewogue Union Free School Districthttp://www.comsewogue.k12.ny.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_60149/File/Reopening/Comsewogue%20School%20District%202020-2021%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf
Carle Place Union Free School Districthttp://www.cps.k12.ny.us/Assets/Board_of_Education_Documents/State_Education_Assurances.pdf?t=637317228644200000
Center Moriches Union Free School Districthttp://www.cmschools.org/sites/default/files/page/district/Center%20Moriches%20Schools%20Reopening%20Document.pdf
Central Islip Union Free School Districthttp://www.centralislip.k12.ny.us/cms/One.aspx?portalId=20856584&pageId=49959090#
Cold Spring Harbor Central School Districthttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1CtWDm5-u6lsXq8AGf_V8iA9uS7DEgZ1J/view
Commack Union Free School Districthttps://www.commackschools.org/Downloads/CommackSchoolDistrictReopeningBlueprint.pdf
Connetquot Central School Districthttp://www.ccsdli.org/Assets/Academics_Documents/REVISED_Connetquot_School_District_Reopening_Plan.pdf?t=637324064206700000
Copiague Union Free School Districthttp://copiague.k12.ny.us/Assets/12-13_Budget_Documents/CUFSDReopening_plan__proposed__template_8-6.pdf?t=637323115953600000
Deer Park Union Free School Districthttps://sites.google.com/view/deerparkinformation/reopening-plan
East Hampton Union Free School DistrictEH High School: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Cib1yMffyFTjyFrkxp6qJkL4Cm0rcNze/view; John Marshall Elementary: https://msg.schoolmessenger.com/m/?s=eRFvVEvc398&mal=b4550f008032bcec262548c5be42a8956702d5f38054045fcf5476083331ba93
East Islip Union Free School Districthttp://www.eischools.org/Assets/District_Links/073120_EISD_Reopening_Plan_2020-2021_FINAL.pdf?t=637317836765800000
East Meadow Union Free School Districthttps://www.emufsd.us/our_district/district_reopening_plan
East Moriches Union Free School Districthttps://www.emoschools.org/downloads/2021%20School%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf
East Quogue Union Free School Districthttp://eastquogue.k12.ny.us/Assets/District_Links/073120_EQ_Reopening_Plan_20-21.pdf?t=637317982198230000
East Rockaway Union Free School Districthttp://eastrockawayschools.org/return_to_learncovid-19/return_to_learncovid-19
East Williston Union Free School Districthttps://www.smore.com/nabpg
Eastport-South Manor Csdhttps://www.esmonline.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=9872&dataid=17861&FileName=Reopening%20Plan%20-%20Eastport%20South%20Manor%20Central%20School%20District.pdf
Elmont Union Free School Districthttps://www.elmontschools.org/cms/lib/NY01001811/Centricity/Domain/54/Elmont%20UFSD%20Building%20Re-Entry%20Plan%20-%20Final.pdf
Elwood Union Free School Districthttp://www.elwood.k12.ny.us/studentsparents/reopening_plan
Farmingdale Union Free School Districthttps://docs.google.com/document/d/1B31xuNSPK1Fn5Dq-bpx0eoPHdF4XFuTEkVQ-4gPT-pI/edit
Fire Island Union Free School Districthttp://www.fi.k12.ny.us/NewsAssets/121129/08052020_REOPENING_PLAN8520.pdf
Fishers Island Union Free School Districthttp://fischool.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_124554/File/FIS.Reopen.Plan.7.31.20.pdf
Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School Districthttps://www.fpbsd.org/cms/lib/NY02202321/Centricity/Domain/4/FPBSD%20Reopening_plan-U.pdf
Franklin Square Union Free School Districthttp://franklinsquare.k12.ny.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_3011123/File/District%20Reopening%20Plan%202020-2021.pdf
Freeport Union Free School Districthttp://www.freeportschools.org/NewsImages/reopening.jpg
Garden City Union Free School Districthttps://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://www.gardencity.k12.ny.us//cms/lib/NY01913305/Centricity/Domain/1130/Garden+City+Schools+Reopening+Plan+7-31+F.pdf
Glen Cove City School Districthttp://www.glencove.k12.ny.us/our_district/reopening_plan
Great Neck Union Free School Districthttps://www.greatneck.k12.ny.us/reopeningplan
Greenport Union Free School Districthttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1lChhcbK36K_bi8dEM2EJ585J3c9lnBkO/view
Half Hollow Hills Central School Districthttps://www.hhh.k12.ny.us/uploaded/Public_Relations/Half_Hollow_Hills_CSD_2020_-21_Reopening_Plan_FINAL.8.14.20.pdf
Hampton Bays Union Free School Districthttps://docs.google.com/document/d/1geWqdt2KHZOjXP96p_0fLgyIYAY65tnkLygy5l33lLY/edit
Harborfields Central School Districthttp://harborfieldscsd.net/our_district/reopening_plan
Hauppauge Union Free School Districthttps://drive.google.com/file/d/11HMnK0MPE8HSXDPo6hNax-rQxHstwF5e/view
Hempstead Union Free School Districthttps://www.hempsteadschools.org/cms/lib/NY01920790/Centricity/Domain/4/Hempstead%20Union%20Free%20School%20District%20ReOpening%20Framework%202020%202021.pdf
Herricks Union Free School Districthttps://www.herricks.org/cms/lib/NY02208178/Centricity/Domain/1544/Reopening%20Plan%20Final.pdf
Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School Districthttps://www.hewlett-woodmere.net/Page/11732
Hicksville Union Free School Districthttps://www.hicksvillepublicschools.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_136676/File/District/Reopening%20Schools/Hicksville%20Reopening%20Plan%207%2031%202020%20FINAL%20(1).pdf
Huntington Union Free School Districthttp://www.hufsd.edu/assets/pdf/resources/2021/reopening_plan.pdf
Island Park Union Free School Districthttps://echalk-slate-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/private/districts/460/resources/fec33ac4-7e96-4569-a764-63dd44a94e0a?AWSAccessKeyId=AKIAJSZKIBPXGFLSZTYQ&Expires=1911588743&response-cache-control=private%2C%20max-age%3D31536000&response-content-disposition=%3Bfilename%3D%22Island%2520Park%2520UFSD%2520Reopening%2520Plan%25207-31-2020.pdf%22&response-content-type=application%2Fpdf&Signature=oWpmLIDKJBPMe%2F3wWnv6dCkEH%2BY%3D
Island Trees Union Free School Districthttps://islandtrees.org/pdfs/Island_Trees_Reopening_Plan_7-31-20.pdf
Islip Union Free School Districthttp://www.islipufsd.org/our_district/reopening_information
Jericho Union Free School Districthttp://jerichoschools.org/departments/public_information/reopening_plan
Kings Park Central School Districthttps://kpcsd.org/ourpages/auto/2020/7/21/46436733/KPCSD_Re-Entry_Plan_2020-2021.pdf
Lawrence Union Free School Districthttps://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/842976/LAWRENCE_ONWARD.pdf
Levittown Union Free School Districthttp://www.levittownschools.com/reopening/
Lindenhurst Union Free School Districthttp://www.lindenhurstschools.org/Assets/2020-21_District_Documents/FINAL_LUFSD_REOPENING_PLAN_20-21_Submitted.pdf?t=637324810261570000
Little Flower Union Free School Districthttps://ny02208470.schoolwires.net/cms/lib/NY02208470/Centricity/Domain/1084/LFUFSD%20School%20Reopening%20Plan%2020-21.pdf
Locust Valley Central School Districthttp://www.lvcsd.k12.ny.us/Assets/Reopening_Documents/2020_LVCSD_Reopening_Plan_8-12-2020_(1).pdf?t=637328462205470000
Long Beach City School Districthttp://www.lbeach.org/Assets/District_Document/07312020_Long_Beach_Public_Schools_Reopening_Plan_FINAL.pdf?t=637317966483870000
Longwood Central School Districthttps://docs.google.com/presentation/d/e/2PACX-1vQB60yrJZNJeygWuW1r0gd1H8svuMheYAZw2ypZ4y4HA-RdATm9JW02p8kPFH972xR9GcLqUeMmUHLB/pub?start=false&loop=false&delayms=3000&slide=id.p
Lynbrook Union Free School Districthttps://www.lynbrookschools.org/district/reopening_plan
Malverne Union Free School Districthttp://www.malverne.k12.ny.us/News/#121112
Manhasset Union Free School Districthttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1gNcLD-Ph4Wcvjofmesh5Q1yWzm6MuDro/view
Massapequa Union Free School Districthttps://docs.google.com/document/d/19KUY5etd3Sy-ulpSuneRqJD9MI6wJj6xSdboYIIf2E4/edit?ts=5f1590a9#heading=h.43oqtzqyj99v
Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School Districthttps://www.mufsd.com/UserFiles/Servers/Server_261320/File/District/2020-2021/8-14-20_District-Continuity-of-Learning-Plan.pdf
Merrick Union Free School Districthttp://merrick.k12.ny.us/Assets/District_Links/073120_Merrick_School_District_reopening_plan1.pdf?t=637317949245270000
Middle Country Central School Districthttps://docs.google.com/document/d/192tBhvzKCqjLX9PINQM6MPe1aVnbwN3TrNmFIthhDYM/preview
Miller Place Union Free School Districthttps://www.millerplace.k12.ny.us/cms/lib/NY02208586/Centricity/Domain/20/Reopen%20Committee/MPSD%20-%20Reopen%20Schools%20Plan%20-%2020-07-31.pdf
Mineola Union Free School Districthttp://www.mineola.k12.ny.us/NewsAssets/121142/Reopening_Schools_September_2020.pdf
Montauk Union Free School Districthttps://www.montaukschool.org/Page/2625
Mount Sinai Union Free School Districthttps://www.mtsinai.k12.ny.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_197925/File/Our%20District/District%20Information/20-21/Reopening%20Plan/Aug%2013%20District%20Full%20K-5%20District%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf
New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School Districthttps://www.nhp-gcp.org/News/Story.aspx?id=121100
New Suffolk Common School Districthttps://docs.google.com/document/d/1LgK0hfcb0FxPDVcfTiQM9YVBKHcSYOqwiwDWjQVdrX0/edit
North Babylon Union Free School Districthttp://www.northbabylonschools.net/Assets/01_-_reopening/North_Babylon_UFSD_Reopening_Plan_-_Final_(6).pdf?t=637330129457570000
North Bellmore Union Free School Districthttps://www.northbellmoreschools.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=3485&dataid=4824&FileName=NB%20Reopening%20Plan%208.13.20.pdf
North Merrick Union Free School Districthttps://www.nmerrickschools.org/Page/9821
North Shore Central School Districthttp://www.northshoreschools.org/20july/NSS-Reopening-Plan-7-2020.pdf
Northport-East Northport Union Free School Districthttp://www.northport.k12.ny.us/district/school_reopening
Oceanside Union Free School Districthttps://docs.google.com/presentation/d/19gB6jt85uY7rUFAR5SOy4uJ3jEYyIxmSCT9f0K3SaWw/edit#slide=id.p
Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School Districthttps://www.obenschools.org/Page/2185
Oysterponds Union Free School Districthttps://echalk-slate-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/private/schools/1742/resources/19b0e38d-03db-4481-bb87-33757c4e68f3?AWSAccessKeyId=AKIAJSZKIBPXGFLSZTYQ&Expires=1912693141&response-cache-control=private%2C%20max-age%3D31536000&response-content-disposition=%3Bfilename%3D%22Continuity%2520of%2520Learning%2520Plan%2520for%2520Reopening%2520of%2520School%25202020-2021-8%252013%25202020%281%29.pdf%22&response-content-type=application%2Fpdf&Signature=XM4rx4qUevwtkmH1wXtknIjU6EM%3D
Patchogue-Medford Union Free School Districthttps://www.pmschools.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=13589&dataid=28709&FileName=Patchogue-Reopening_Plan.pdf
Plainedge Union Free School Districthttps://resources784.wixsite.com/pufsdreopeningplan
Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School Districthttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1oYHq1PuwqHibKE5caThthpIKNF-KBknR/view
Port Jefferson Union Free School Districthttp://www.portjeff.k12.ny.us/download/PDFs/Reopening/PortJeffersonReopeningPlan.pdf
Port Washington Union Free School Districthttps://www.portnet.org/cms/lib/NY01001023/Centricity/Domain/753/PWSD%20Re-Opening%20Plan%2073120.pdf
Quogue Union Free School Districthttps://www.quogueschool.com/cms/lib/NY02205382/Centricity/Domain/89/Quogue%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf
Remsenburg-Speonk Union Free School Districthttps://www.rsufsd.org/ourpages/auto/2020/7/30/45368300/Reopening%20Plan%20Continuity%20of%20Learning%202020%20updated%208_9_20.pdf
Riverhead Central School Districthttps://sites.google.com/g.riverhead.net/riverheadcsdre-entryplan/home
Rockville Centre Union Free School Districthttps://www.rvcschools.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_494023/File/Fall%202020%20Re-opening%20Plans%20&%20Updates/Reopening%20Plan%20pdf.pdf
Rocky Point Union Free School Districthttp://www.rockypointufsd.org/reopening_2020/reopening_2020
Roosevelt Union Free School Districthttps://www.rooseveltufsd.org/site/default.aspx?PageID=2114
Roslyn Union Free School Districthttps://sites.google.com/roslynschools.org/reopenroslyn/message-from-the-superintendent
Sachem Central School Districthttp://www.sachem.edu/Assets/District_Links/073120_Sachem_CSD_Re_Entry_Plan_FINAL_7312020.pdf?t=637317915379400000
Sag Harbor Union Free School Districthttps://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vSyD6qctVecuT7tDswduIccL9gD9GKy_5-F4d26iY4NVwSeLmk_fHXiGaraiflj3E9jyd6N4ErvJkd1/pub
Sagaponack Common School Districthttp://www.sagaponackschool.com/assets/media.Document/Sagaponack_CSD_Reopening_Plan_for_the_2020-202.pdf
Sayville Union Free School Districthttps://www.sayvilleschools.org/Page/18822
Seaford Union Free School Districthttps://www.seaford.k12.ny.us/domain/938
Sewanhaka Central High School Districthttps://www.sewanhakaschools.org/cms/lib/NY01001491/Centricity/Domain/3447/Reopening%20Plan%20Fall%202020.pdf
Shelter Island Union Free School Districthttps://www.shelterisland.k12.ny.us/cms/lib/NY02205493/Centricity/ModuleInstance/131/Reopening%20Plan%20FINAL.pdf
Shoreham-Wading River Central School Districthttp://www.swrschools.org/our_district/re-opening
Smithtown Central School Districthttp://www.smithtown.k12.ny.us/Assets/District_Plans/re-opening_brochure.pdf?t=637318019272730000
South Country Central School Districthttps://www.southcountry.org/Assets/COVID19_TEMP_DOCs/Plan_for_Reopening_Schools_Posted_20200813.pdf
South Huntington Union Free School Districthttps://cdn.sanity.io/files/0mhd58v5/production/3e01d90a786056824a0b9503b13e85cf042c38f7.pdf
Southampton Union Free School Districthttps://www.southamptonschools.org/Page/6768
Southold Union Free School Districthttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1yVs3M38QT-hbKYuYsy89BBoysTSj6KPo/view
Springs Union Free School Districthttp://www.springsschool.org/Assets/Re-Opening_Documents/RE-OPENING_SCHOOL_Learning_PLAN.pdf?t=637317149900670000
Syosset Central School Districthttps://www.syossetschools.org/cms/lib/NY50000216/Centricity/Domain/299/Reopen%20Plan%20PLS.pdf
Three Village Central School Districthttps://sites.google.com/3villagecsd.org/schoolreopeningplan/home
Tuckahoe Common School Districthttp://www.tuckahoecommonsd.com/Assets/Superintendent_Letters/Re-Opening_Updated_8-4-2020.pdf?t=637321600385030000
Uniondale Union Free School Districthttps://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vShV6Vnoxdod3DhBY1Z0umFeeHPSBW1lkxMHUMNd6hD7exC43dkz0tQUpiivt05PG_m523-NzN0Nt7C/pub
Valley Stream 13 Union Free School Districthttps://valleystream30.com/our_district/reopening_plan
Valley Stream 24 Union Free School Districthttps://sway.office.com/obCf02sAajXTQgnI?ref=Link
Valley Stream 30 Union Free School Districthttps://valleystream30.com/our_district/reopening_plan
Valley Stream Central High School Districthttp://www.vschsd.org/NewsAssets/121160/07312020_VSCHSD_Tentative_Reopening_Plan.pdf
Wainscott Common School Districthttps://wainscottschool.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Wainscott_Reopening_Plan_2020-2021_final.pdf
Wantagh Union Free School Districthttps://www.wantaghschools.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_26778884/File/Administration/Superintendent/Reopening%20Schools%20in%20September%202020/WANTAGH%20UFSD%20REOPENING%20SCHOOLS%20PLAN%202020%20v2.pdf
West Babylon Union Free School Districthttp://www.wbschools.org/Assets/Coronavirus/wb_reopening.pdf?t=637329083226200000
West Hempstead Union Free School Districthttp://www.whufsd.com/Assets/1Reopening/SRP_Final.pdf?t=637317913318770000
West Islip Union Free School Districthttp://www.wi.k12.ny.us/Assets/Reopening_of_Schools/WIUFSD_School_Reopening_Plan_07-31-2020.pdf?t=637318050689500000
Westbury Union Free School Districthttps://drive.google.com/file/d/14_TpdDnNDQaB_DviljXHy01k2mKBXAEy/view
Westhampton Beach Union Free School Districthttp://www.westhamptonbeach.k12.ny.us/Assets/District_Documents/Reopening_Plan_Document_rev.pdf?t=637318082565800000
William Floyd Union Free School Districthttps://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1596747498/wfsdk12nyus/e6i37pt9vnasmy403ked/Re-openingdocument.pdf
Wyandanch Union Free School Districthttps://www.wyandanch.k12.ny.us/cms/lib/NY02212272/Centricity/Domain/1801/WUFSD%20Reopening%20Plan.pdf
By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst on Feb. 19. Babylon names members for new rental permit review board
Oyster Bay Railroad Station Restoration Committee co-chair David Coronavirus slows Railroad Museum restoration 
The pending Sept. 1 retirement of Babylon Village Babylon Village deputy mayor announces retirement
The National Weather Service says Monday on Long Forecast: Mostly sunny skies today, high near 80
Maryama Diaw, a contact tracer with New York 'Are you doing OK?': On the ground with NYC contact tracers
PSEG and Hawkeye Electric work on restoring power Power outages dwindling after stormy weather
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search