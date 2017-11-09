Hurricane victims in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico are continuing to receive assistance from Long Island students.

Local schools have hosted dozens of fundraisers — ranging from collections of spare change to bracelet sales to school supply drives — to help provide relief to families affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

In Mineola, Chaminade High School raised $19,372 for Colegio San José, a Catholic school in Puerto Rico, through weeklong donations during homeroom classes. The idea was initiated by senior Thomas Daly, who wanted to donate extra money he had earned from landscaping.

“We may never meet the people we set out to help, but it doesn’t matter,” Daly said. “The family at Colegio San José is our family, too. It’s important for us to take care of one another.”

Fourth-graders at The Green Vale School in Old Brookville raised $1,150 from flower sales to benefit Puerto Rico through the Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS Disaster Relief & Recovery Program. The flowers — including dahlias, hydrangea and zinnias — were donated by Scarsella’s Flowers in Laurel Hollow.

In Island Park, Lincoln Orens Middle School’s Builders’ Club and Student Council raised $1,130 by completing chores in exchange for donations to benefit Horace O’Bryant Middle School in Key West, Florida. Completed chores were displayed on paper hands displayed in a school hallway.

In Roosevelt, Centennial Avenue Elementary School collected 25 boxes of toiletries containing such items as toothpaste and diapers and took them to the Oceanside Fire Department, which organized a relief effort for Houston.

NEW HYDE PARK

School of the Year

New Hyde Park Memorial High School has been named 2017 Long Island School of the Year by Junior Achievement of New York, a local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, which provides work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy education.

New Hyde Park has worked with Junior Achievement over the past six years on its business education classes, Future Business Leaders of America Club and Academy of Finance. The school also has participated in Junior Achievement activities, including its High School Heroes program, Mobile Finance Park and Women’s Leadership Conference.

OCEANSIDE

Caring Award

Oceanside High School senior Cory Nichols was one of five honorees nationwide for the 2017 Young Adult Caring Award from the nonprofit Caring Institute for “exemplifying selfless service to those in need,” the organization said.

Nichols’ efforts include founding the nonprofit, C the Difference: Cory Cares in 2012. Since then, he has raised more than $60,000 to help feed families and delivered tens of thousands of pounds of food to those in need.

Honorees were recognized last month at the institute’s 2017 Caring Award Ceremony in California.

COUNTYWIDE

Red Ribbon Week

Thousands of Long Island students agreed to avoid drugs and alcohol last month during celebrations of Red Ribbon Week from Oct. 23 to 27.

In Oyster Bay, the high school’s Students Against Destructive Decisions Club hosted a Grim Reaper Day in which a gong sounded every 32 minutes to symbolize the loss of a youngster to drugs or alcohol.

Students at Birch Lane Elementary School in Massapequa created posters using the theme “I will stay healthy by . . .” and displayed the finished illustrations throughout the school. Ideas ranged from exercising regularly to eating fruits and vegetables.

In Glen Head, North Shore Middle School’s ninth-period classes silently walked out to the school’s athletic fields to honor lives lost to drugs during a Walk Out on Drugs event.