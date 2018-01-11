Thirty-two Long Island students were named first-place winners in a competition that challenged teens to demonstrate their knowledge and capabilities in a business environment.

The 15th annual Emerging Leaders Business Competition drew more than 350 participants from 18 high schools who addressed current issues and tasks in 20 categories — from graphic design to retail marketing to travel and tourism — at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue.

The event was sponsored by the Huntington Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s winners, their high schools and categories were: Katie Kelly and Emily Mooney, Commack, Entertainment Marketing 1; Angela Chen and Lauren Guo, Jericho, Entertainment Marketing 2; Joseph Van Gostein, Walt Whitman, Entrepreneurship 1; Lena Gluck and Rachel Maldonado, Oyster Bay, Entrepreneurship 2; Caroline Lee and Yan Lou, Syosset, Graphic Design 1; Olivia Price and Nicole Vitiello, Commack, Graphic Design 2; Luciana Artega and Colin Trainor, Northport, Hospitality; Abinaya Anand and Melissa DiGiorgio, Commack, Human Resources; Lexi Rothschild-Edwards, St. Dominic, Not-for-Profit Fundraising 1; Angelo D’Aurio and Dennis Langrock, Commack, Public Relations; Brooke Blumberg and Sami Rothman, Half Hollow Hills East, Retail Marketing 1; Alexis Davitashvili, Commack, Retail Marketing 2; Arden Josinsky and Lauren Cherkin, Half Hollow Hills East, Sports Marketing 1; Ross Hecht, Commack, Sports Marketing 2; Kelly Finegan and Alex Weidenman, Northport, Travel and Tourism 1; Rachel Faughan and Joanne Nguyen, Walt Whitman, Travel and Tourism 2; Ryan Adell, Kings Park, Interview 11/12 (A); Kieran Brown, Garden City, Interview 11/12 (B); Natalie Ugenti, Walt Whitman, Interview 9/10; and Jalen Hinch, Garden City, Interview Life Skills.

VALLEY STREAM

New Makerspace

Forest Road Elementary School recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a new Makerspace, a collaborative workspace for making, learning, exploring and sharing. It was created courtesy of a Lowe’s Toolbox for Education grant for $2,000.

Workspace items include a 3-D printer, programmable robots, and building and engineering tools such as Legos, K’Nex and Magformers. It also contains electronic discovery kits called Snap Circuits and Makey Makey, an invention kit.

Students will use the Makerspace, which was configured in the school’s computer lab, by engaging in monthly themed activities in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

COUNTYWIDE

Hour of Code

Many local students learned the fundamentals of computer programming last month as part of “Hour of Code,” a worldwide effort held in conjunction with Computer Science Education Week.

In Oyster Bay, the high school hosted a “Night of Code” that attracted hundreds of kids, with grades K-3 stationed in computer labs and grades 4 and up using iPads in the auditorium. Activities ranged from playing the video game Minecraft to participating in raffles that offered coding-themed prizes such as Ozobots and Bloxels.

In Hicksville, children at Lee Avenue Elementary School learned to build their own computer games using Kodable, a programming app that teaches basic to complex coding procedures.

In Syosset, students at Harry B. Thompson Middle School were introduced to creating code using KidOYO, an online coding curriculum.

ISLANDWIDE

Solve for Tomorrow

Bethpage High School and Connetquot High School in Bohemia were among five schools statewide and 255 nationwide named finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

The competition encouraged students to solve issues in the community by using their skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Finalist schools submitted an activity plan outlining their project development and the issue it worked to solve. Schools honored as finalists received a Samsung Chromebook for use in the classroom.

Neither Long Island school was named the state winner. — Michael R. Ebert