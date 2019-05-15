BUDGET

SPENDING $163,312,822, a 1.64 percent increase from the current $160,671,302.

TAX LEVY 2.36 percent increase, from $99,763,931 to $102,120,644. This is equal to the district’s 2.36 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS The district reported that there are no percentages given; rather staff receive a lump sum based on the most recent contract negotiations. The district plans no new programs.

WHEN | WHERE

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Daniel Street Elementary School, Lindenhurst Middle School, Albany Avenue Elementary School, Harding Avenue Elementary School and William Rall Elementary School. www.lindenhurstschools.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Lynn Aniello and Edward A. Langone are running unopposed; Jacquelyn Herig and Syed Hussain are running for a vacant seat formerly held by Robert R. Vitiello, who resigned in 2018. Terms are three years and positions elected by seat.

Jacquelyn Herig

BACKGROUND Herig, 41, is a lifelong resident of the district and a graduate of the local schools. She is a bookkeeper. She is a mother of five children — four attend local schools and one is a toddler. She is a member of three PTAs, a youth league volunteer, member of Grace United Methodist Church, a class mom, a liaison for Long Island Opt Out, a member of the Lindenhurst Touchdown Club and Baseball Club.

KEY ISSUE "One of the most important issues facing our district today is unfunded mandates handed down from the state. Our district is continuously asked to do more with less. It is a constant challenge to find funding for these requirements without impacting our current programs."

Syed Hussain

BACKGROUND Hussain, 72, has lived in the district for more than 30 years. He is a retired HVAC engineer. He is a member of AARP advocacy and Speakers and Toastmasters club. He has three children who graduated from district schools.

KEY ISSUE "Money is always the issue. This year, Gov. Cuomo allotted less money to Long Island schools but added some more later … The school board found it necessary to float a bond because the schools needed money to do repairs … That was not moral, not ethical. Taxpayers were duped … I plan to … eliminate that practice."