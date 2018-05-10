Lindenhurst school district

VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Daniel Street Elementary School, Lindenhurst Middle School, Albany Avenue Elementary School, Harding Avenue Elementary School and William Rall Elementary School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $160,671,302 budget, a 3.01 percent increase from the current $155,974,566. The tax levy would increase by 3.68 percent from $96,227,213 to $99,763,931.

This increase is equal to the district’s 3.68 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote will be required to approve the budget. School taxes on an average single-family home would increase 1.18 percent. A home assessed at $3,500 would see an annual increase of $270.55, up from the annual increase of $123.55 on a home assessed at $3,500 for 2017-18.

The district said a percentage increase in teacher pay was unavailable as teachers receive a lump sum based on the most recent contract negotiations. Unrelated to the budget, there will be a reduction of six staff members based on declining enrollment.

A proposition on the ballot asks voters to authorize the creation of a capital reserve fund not to exceed $15 million over the next ten years. It does not have a tax impact.

lindenhurstschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Mary Ellen Cunningham is running unopposed; Incumbent Kevin Garbe is running unopposed; Incumbent Donna Hochman is running unopposed; Gabrielle Anzalone and Josephine Martino are running for the two-years remaining on the seat previously held by Edward J. Murphy Jr.

Gabrielle Anzalone

BACKGROUND: Anzalone, 18, is a lifelong resident of the district. She is a senior at Lindenhurst High School and will graduate in June 2018. She is enrolled in the honors program at Molloy College after graduation where she will dual major in political science and new media. She is a member of the National Honor Society, public relations officer of the National Art Honor Society, vice president of the Lindenhurst High School Writing Tutoring Center, a member of Energia (a youth leadership and community service program), founding member of Students Against Gun Violence and co-founder of Youths in Power.

ISSUES: She said one of the most important issues facing the district is making sure that every student is represented. She said her experience as a high school student helps her understand the needs of students and faculty. “As someone who values impactful education and the welfare of students above all else, a position on the board will allow me to ensure that every single child is represented and has someone to express their concerns to,” she said. “It is most crucial that we support our students in order to reignite their passion for education and to effectively shape the leaders of tomorrow who will better our entire community.”

Josephine Martino

BACKGROUND: Martino, 44, has lived in the district for 20 years. She has one child attending Lindenhurst Middle School. She attended Fairleigh Dickinson University and studied finance and business where she earned a business degree. She has held various roles in banking and real estate and is the current owner of a small group of family day care facilities. She is a prior PTA president.

ISSUES: The most important issue facing the district is maintaining the quality of education while being fiscally responsive. “I am dedicated to a school system that supports its students and works toward creating a strong future for our children as well as minimizing our school tax increase,” she said. Citing her experience with the PTA, Martino said that as a board member “it is my hope to continue this work on a larger scale and become more involved in the budgetary process.”