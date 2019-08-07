TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandEducation

Threat closes LIU campuses Thursday, university officials say

A view of the entrance of CW Post

A view of the entrance of CW Post at Long Island University in Brookville. Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein/Danielle Finkelstein

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
All Long Island University campuses will be closed Thursday after school officials said they received an unspecified threat from someone via social media. 

In an email message sent to the university community, officials said the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have deemed the threat noncredible and nonspecific. However, the university decided to close operations because "the safety of our students and employees are of paramount importance," the message read. 

Officials said the recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, factored into their decision to close the university. Officials said students and employees who live at LIU will still have access to campus housing Thursday.

The university is encouraging students and staff to check their school email Thursday for additional information.

Identical messages appeared on the home pages of LIU Post and LIU Brooklyn websites informing students and faculty of the closings.

Summer sessions are underway at both LIU Post and LIU Brooklyn campuses, according to academic calendars on both websites. Fall session weekday classes begin Sept. 4 at both campuses, according to the calendars.

Nine people were killed and 27 were wounded Sunday when a gunman opened fire on a nightlife district in Dayton. The shooting happened hours after another gunman killed 22 people and wounded 27 others in El Paso.

