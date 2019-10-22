LIU Post has been approved to open a College of Veterinary Medicine, making the private institution in Brookville one of only four schools in the northeast to offer such a program.

University officials said in an announcement that the school can start accepting applications for students to start next fall.

“The launch of our veterinary school further elevates LIU as we clearly continue on our path to status as a nationally recognized teaching and research institution,” Long Island University President Kimberly R. Cline said in a statement.

The College of Veterinary Medicine received the go-ahead from the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Council on Education, enabling LIU to start accepting applications. At full enrollment, the school will serve 400 students, with 100 in each graduating class, university officials said.

LIU Post joins the University of Pennsylvania, Cornell University and Tufts University in offering a veterinary school in the northeast region.

Students will get experience in surgery, diagnostic support, intensive care and other areas critical for successful veterinary practice, LIU Post said. The school has secured partnerships with more than 50 affiliates, including primary care and specialty clinics, zoos, research laboratories and shelters.

The university already has hired a dean for the college, Dr. Carmen Fuentealba. Enrollment officially will begin following program registration with the New York State Education Department.

Last May, LIU was awarded $12 million by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo as part of New York State’s investment in transformational health care initiatives, hoping to help establish Long Island as a biotechnology research corridor.

“Opening the first veterinary college in the New York metropolitan area will help transform the region and further contribute to Long Island's life-sciences research corridor as well as its economic health by creating jobs,” said Kevin Law, president and CEO of the Long Island Association.

Tuition for the new school was not available Tuesday morning. According to the Veterinary Information Network, an online community of veterinarians and veterinary students with more than 70,000 members worldwide, the average cost of four years of veterinary school have risen to more than $200,000.

LIU Post has struggled with its overall enrollment, as numbers dropped 22 percent — from 20,621 students in 2012 to 16,079 in 2017 — according to the data from the state Education Department. Last year, LIU consolidated its Brooklyn and Post athletic departments in a move that was criticized by some athletes.