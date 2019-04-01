A Long Beach middle school teacher accused of harming her special-education students and who fought to keep her job will be terminated after a lengthy hearing process that stretched more than three years, according to school officials.

Lisa Weitzman, 37, faced eight allegations involving five former special-education students, starting in the 2012-13 school year. She was placed on paid suspension in November 2014, and has been paid more than $540,000 since, according to information obtained through a public records request. Her disciplinary hearing, overseen by a state hearing officer, started March 4, 2016, and ended May 22, 2017.

According to a notice posted on the Long Beach School District website Monday morning:

"Today, the NY State hearing officer who has presided over the 3020a disciplinary hearing notified the attorneys for the District that a decision has been made in the District’s favor, pursuant to which Ms. Lisa Weitzman is to be terminated. The Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, April 2, to immediately take action on Ms. Weitzman’s termination. The safety and well-being of our students is the district’s top priority, and we are grateful that this matter has been concluded for the benefit of our children," according to the Long Beach Board of Education.

School officials declined to comment further.

The district has continued to pay her salary and benefits of $112,776 a year, according to a Newsday database of teacher salaries for the 2017-18 school year.

State Education Department officials could not be reached for comment Monday morning. Weitzman’s attorney, Debra Wabnik, also could not be reached for comment.

Nearly a year ago, the Long Beach school district appealed to the state for a formal closure of the case.

Among the numerous allegations are that Weitzman sent a student to the classroom bathroom for a "time out," cursed at a student, dug a high heel into a child's foot and threatened to use a zip tie as a restraint. She also is accused of taping latex gloves to a child's hands. Weitzman, testifying in February and April 2017 during the hearing, strongly denied she harmed her students and said she was always acting in their best interests.

The teacher also responded to specific allegations, saying she had covered a student's hands with latex gloves to protect the student, whose hands were covered in feces. Weitzman blocked a student from pulling a fire alarm and held him to prevent him from getting to the alarm, her attorney said in closing arguments.

School officials have said they suspended Weitzman, a teacher in the district since 2007, when they became aware of allegations of abuse in 2014.

Robert Grey, the hearing officer, was appointed by the Education Department to oversee the case, and sessions were held on widely separated dates over the months. At Weitzman's request, the hearing was open to the public.

In July 2018, the board president sent a letter to the Education Department's teacher tenure unit saying the lack of a decision "places great hardship on the district in planning and scheduling staff. We very much would like to move on, but the tardiness of this decision prevents us from doing so."

Over time, Weitzman's annual base salary of $96,000 grew, through automatic raises, to more than $108,000 for 2016-17 and $112,776 for 2017-18, according to the figures Newsday obtained through a Freedom of Information request. By mid-August, the district had paid Weitzman more than $540,000, according to the records request.

Several lawsuits have been filed in federal and state courts related to Weitzman, other Long Beach educators and the district. The parties in those legal actions — some brought by parents of former students in Weitzman's class — could not move forward until there was an Education Department resolution of the case, according to court papers.

Section 3020-a of New York Education Law gives tenured teachers the right to a hearing before the district imposes discipline. Tenured educators have the right to retain their positions and only may be fired if a district proves there is “just cause" for the termination. An independent arbitrator presides over the hearing and decides whether the district has proved its case, and if so, what the penalty may be.