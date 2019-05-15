BUDGET

SPENDING $142,391,528, a 1.76 percent increase from the current $139,922,949.

TAX LEVY 1.92 percent increase, from $102,034,891 to $103,997,942. This is within the district's 4.73 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS: The budget includes a 0.75 percent increase and an average step increase of 1.86 percent. It would add five new coaches and one junior varsity team; one English as a New Language position; one math director; one nurse; one special education teacher; one guidance counselor; one social worker; 0.6 math teacher; 0.4 reading teacher and 0.2 business position.The proposed budget would eliminate one librarian in the high school.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Lindell Elementary School, East Elementary School, Long Beach Middle School, Sol Scher Community Center and Bishop Molloy Recreation Center. www.lbeach.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Perry Bodnar Jr. and candidate Anne Conway are running for one at-large seat. Terms are three years.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Perry Bodnar Jr.

BACKGROUND Bodnar, 60, has lived in the district for 29 years. A retired Long Beach High School teacher, he has bachelor's and masters degrees from Adelphi University. Bodnar is in his first term, serving on the school board since 2016. He is on the advisory board of Long Beach Aware, which addresses underage drinking and other drug use, on the school district budget advisory committee and is a district test administrator for the ACT, SAT and PSAT exams. He has one son who graduated from Long Beach High School.

KEY ISSUE Bodnar successfully urged the school board to conduct a cost analysis of installing air conditioning units in all district schools. Currently only the high school and parts of the middle school have cooling estimates. "Our school buildings are old and need to be upgraded. The buildings are uncomfortable. It's a concern for many parents."

Anne Conway

BACKGROUND Conway, 48, has lived in the district for 21 years. For the past 22 years she has worked as an elementary school teacher at Marion Street School in Lynbrook. Conway has a bachelor's degree from SUNY Oneonta; a master's degree from Teachers College at Columbia University and administration degree from the College of St. Rose in Albany. Conway is the co-president of the Long Beach Middle School PTA. She has three children in the Long Beach School District. This is her first run for the school board.

KEY ISSUE Conway is concerned about the district's fiscal discipline, arguing it spends too much money on administrative salaries that would be better used in the classroom. "Taxes are too high and the district needs to be more responsible to the community. This money would be better spent on programs that work one-on-one with students."