Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Thursday the beginning of a county effort to test students in schools for COVID-19, beginning with testing in the Hampton Bays district where cases are escalating.

The program will then provide tests for the Riverhead school district, Bellone said.

He said the pilot program began on Thursday and is offering 400 rapid tests kits in Hampton Bays for students, teachers and staff.

"Our goal today is to be proactive and get control of the virus," Bellone said during an afternoon news conference.

The virus infection in Hampton Bays stands at a 5-day rolling average of 6.5%, he said.

He said the Riverhead school testing program would begin Friday. That area has a 5-day rolling average of 5.6%, he said.

"The second wave seems to be here," Bellone said, who noted the rate of positive COVID-19 in tests countywide over the last five days has fluctuated between 3% and 4%.

