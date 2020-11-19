TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
Long IslandEducation

Suffolk piloting schools coronavirus testing program in Hampton Bays, Riverhead

The county has begun a targeted in-school testing

The county has begun a targeted in-school testing program in the Hampton Bays district, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said on Thursday. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Newsday Staff
Print

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Thursday the beginning of a county effort to test students in schools for COVID-19, beginning with testing in the Hampton Bays district where cases are escalating.

The program will then provide tests for the Riverhead school district, Bellone said.

He said the pilot program began on Thursday and is offering 400 rapid tests kits in Hampton Bays for students, teachers and staff.

"Our goal today is to be proactive and get control of the virus," Bellone said during an afternoon news conference.

The virus infection in Hampton Bays stands at a 5-day rolling average of 6.5%, he said.

He said the Riverhead school testing program would begin Friday. That area has a 5-day rolling average of 5.6%, he said.

"The second wave seems to be here," Bellone said, who noted the rate of positive COVID-19 in tests countywide over the last five days has fluctuated between 3% and 4%.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

John Wilson of HBO's "How To with John Long Island VFW post featured in HBO comedic docuseries
Brookhaven Town officials said they expect a nearly Brookhaven OKs budget that cuts staff, leaves jobs open
Blogger Kevin McKenna, of Syosset, sought and won Judge blocks Oyster Bay from implementing new behavior rules at meetings
Isaac Graubard, 13, sells his eco-friendly products from An LI teen wants to refill your shampoo bottle
The Town of Riverhead, whose Main Street is Riverhead town tells residents it could become a COVID-19 'micro-cluster'
Matthew Ambrosio, of North Babylon, seen on Wednesday, Babylon Town cries foul on parts of its code regarding fowl
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search