ALBANY — Long Island as a region could obtain millions of dollars in extra school aid for the 2020-21 academic year, according to a newly released state breakdown of money available to districts under a redistribution proposed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Under the governor's plan, which came as a surprise to many local officials, schools in the Nassau-Suffolk region would receive a combined aid hike of $87.7 million in operating aid, or 2.9%, for next year. That's up from the $59.2 million, 2% increase proposed for the region under the governor's budget at this time last year.

Combined operating aid for the 124 school districts in the region next year would total more than $3 billion under Cuomo's budget, which is subject to revision by the State Legislature. That figure includes state money used for day-to-day expenses of districts, and excludes money used for school construction and renovation.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cuomo called in his annual budget message for a smaller statewide aid increase than last year, prompting some local school officials to brace for lower allotments. Later that night, however, the governor's budget staff posted district-by-district figures showing larger-than-expected increases for many of the Island's systems.

Local school leaders, as they began analyzing the state's figures Wednesday, said the extra dollars proposed seemed to reflect a change in state calculations, taking greater account of recent growth in needy students in this region. Such students included those living in poverty or speaking limited English, local officials said.

"It would appear that, on the basis of changing demographics, we on the Island become eligible for a greater percentage of total aid," said William Johnson, superintendent of Rockville Centre schools and a regional authority on funding issues.

Johnson added he was "pleased with the bottom line" for Long Island, but was continuing to analyze data to determine the impact on other areas of the state.

New York State faces a potential $6 billion budget deficit in the coming year, due in large part to growing Medicaid expenses. The budget year begins April 1.

Cuomo on Tuesday cited fiscal concerns in calling for a statewide school-aid increase of $826 million — down more than $170 million from what he proposed at this time last year. The governor has pressed for an overhaul of the way such money is distributed to individual districts, to lessen what he described as outrageous disparities in funding available to wealthier systems as opposed to poorer ones.

Cuomo's budget message described the ideal funding system as one in which "it doesn't matter what zip code you're born in, it doesn't matter what county you're born in, you have the same access to education."