Long Island goes to the prom (somehow)

The coronavirus pandemic didn't completely put a halt to Long Island's prom season. Teens and parents have found creative ways to forge on and celebrate the big day, using everything from back yard decorations to LI's unmistakeable scenery. Check out these photos and click here to submit your own. Along with the photo, submissions should include the student's name, school, class and age in the caption, along with any information about why they chose their outfits. Photos of students under 18 must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian.

Emma Archibald, a Baldwin High School senior, celebrated prom at Cedar Beach with a photo shoot.

Tom Berdon and Nicole Frederick, juniors from Smithtown High School East, enjoyed a backyard junior prom, which was themed "A Night Under the Stars."

Derek Order looks at Daniela Galvez-Cepeda at the Stony Brook Yacht Club on June 23.

Derek Order and Daniela Galvez-Cepeda are all smiles at the Stony Brook Yacht Club on June 23.

Alyssa Amato, 17, a Longwood High School junior, threw a surprise backyard prom for her boyfriend, Longwood senior Max Lamitie, 17.

A unique feature for the big night was face masks made her from dress.

Mepham High School's senior prom has been re-scheduled for August, but Jake Crimeni went ahead with a promposal to Julia Cardace.

Kathryn King, 17, part of Sachem High School East's Class of 2020, and Donovan Wood, 17, part of Chaminade High School's Class of 2020, started their prom night with a limo ride.

The limo took the Donovan and Kat to Corey Beach for pictures.

The couple then enjoyed a backyard prom.

Comsewogue High School graduating senior Sean Martinez started the prom fun with a promposal for Emily Capra, also a Comsewogue graduating senior.

Sean's sister Regina painted a sign for their private prom theme.