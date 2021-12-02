Newsday in your classrooms this month

New this month

Most organ transplants stopped due to COVID-19 last year – often with dire results

At the height of last year's COVID-19 crisis, New York's organ transplant system shut down for two months, causing life-and-death dilemmas for hundreds of patients. This multimedia project combined data reporting, video and in-depth personal interviews to explore an issue that deeply affected the lives of so many Long Islanders.

Meet Scoop!

It’s official, Newsday’s "newest employee" Scoop has launched on Instagram and TikTok and you can find him on both platforms under @GoFollowScoop. Scoop is a true Long Islander, with a big heart who loves his hometown. He’s snarky, smart, funny and a bit self-deprecating too. On his many adventures, Scoop will be discovering new places on Long Island, exploring the latest trends, and engaging with social media influencers … all as he works to become an influencer of his own! "Go Follow Scoop" and come along for the ride! https://www.tiktok.com/@gofollowscoop AND https://www.instagram.com/gofollowscoop/

Long Island Trades

Zachary Hofer started out welding go-carts with his dad in their garage. Now at 25, he's opened his third shop. "I've yet to find somebody as young as me doing this type of work." Meet him and see the stories of more LIers who love their jobs in this series that uses multimedia storytelling to share local passions.

Get access

All schools have full access to Newsday.com and the digital paper while on school grounds.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Here’s how: To make sure your school is set up with complimentary access to newsday.com without needing to log in, we need your school IP address or IP address range. If you can provide your IP address range in CIDR notation, that would be ideal. Contact your IT Director to obtain the IP address. If you’re unsure what your IP address might be, please go to https://whatsmyip.com/ from a device on your schools’ network. The top of the page will display your IP address. Once we whitelist your school's IP address you will have access to newsday.com NO login needed.

Email us at education@newsday.com if you have any questions.

Let’s connect

How are you using Newsday in your classroom? Let us know by emailing education@newsday.com so we can share best practices with other teachers across Long Island.