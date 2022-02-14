TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Education

Teacher Link: Take advantage of complimentary Newsday access

Schools now get full Newsday.com and digital paper access

By using your school’s IP address, we’re able to provide complimentary access to newsday.com for ALL schools on Long Island. No logins are needed while on school grounds, and full access now includes the digital paper. To make sure your school is set up, we require your school IP address or IP address range. Please contact your IT Director to obtain the IP address and email it to us at education@newsday.com – don’t forget to include your school name.

What can you do with this access?

Take a look at these stories and many others that are available to you now on newsday.com, and let us know how you’re using Newsday in your classroom. Email education@newsday.com.

LI business owners under 30

Meet the Long Islanders, all ages 30 and under, who have already launched successful brick-and-mortar businesses.

Local geography lesson

This month, New York State approved a new redistricting map that realigns LI congressional districts and a new area code coming to Nassau County.

Inside contract tracing

Read how New York contact tracers helped a 6-year-old boy celebrate Christmas.

Know a teacher or administrator who should get this newsletter? Add their email here or send them this link: https://www.newsday.com/teacher-link-newsletter-sign-up-widget-7.6872742

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County Social Services Commissioner Frances Pierre outside
Demand for social services swells on LI with end of pandemic aid
Sayville residents Joe and Barbara Muller on Main
A gateway to Fire Island, Sayville draws visitors to its walkable Main Street 
On the eve of Valentine's Day, Marty Bevilacqua,
Forecast: Light snow and cold temps make for slippery roads overnight, Monday morning
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dramatic increase
Screen time is up for kids, and can be harmful to their health, experts say
An aerial view of Riverhead's Enterprise Park at
Riverhead considers leasing EPCAL property through town IDA 
Sen. Chuck Schumer discusses the postal reform bill
Schumer: Postal reform bill will 'speed up delivery'
