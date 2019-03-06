The proposed tax-levy increase for Long Island's public school districts is 2.5 percent for 2019-20, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the state Association of School Business Officials.

Statewide, districts are expected to increase property taxes by 2.6 percent, said the report, which is based on filings that all school systems were required to make to the state comptroller's office by March 1.

The total proposed tax levy for the 124 systems across Nassau and Suffolk counties is more than $8.85 billion, up from approximately $8.6 billion in the current school year, according to the analysis.

Nearly all of the roughly 700 school districts statewide expect proposed spending plans to stay within their local tax cap. The vote on budgets and school board candidates is May 21.

Later this month, Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli's office is expected to release comprehensive figures, by district, on estimated 2019-20 tax levies and which districts plan to attempt to pierce their tax cap. The projected levy figures, as always, are subject to revision depending upon the amount of state financial aid that districts receive when the legislature approves the state budget.

The property tax cap, which Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed into law in 2011, limits the amount that districts can raise through property taxation to 2 percent or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower. The baseline cap is set annually by the comptroller’s office, and is 2 percent for the 2019-20 school year.

A district's tax-cap limit can be higher, equal to or lower than the baseline cap, depending upon allowed exemptions such as voter-approved borrowing for construction projects. Proposed budgets that exceed a district's cap limit must win a supermajority vote of at least 60 percent, rather than a simple majority.

The Eastport-South Manor district is the only one on Long Island that indicated it may seek to pierce its tax cap, the analysis said. The figures the district submitted to the state showed a proposed increase of nearly 4 percent — above a maximum allowable increase of 2.7 percent.

Eastport-South Manor officials said Wednesday that their estimate was affected by a potential ballot proposition that would ask voters to authorize money for armed security guards at all five buildings.

The district is one of 13 statewide that the report said may ask voter approval to override local caps, which is about the same number that have taken that course last two years.

The analysis groups school districts into nine regions statewide. The expected levy increase on the Island was at the midpoint of those for the nine areas. Systems in the Finger Lakes region showed the highest proposed increase, at 2.9 percent, and those in the North Country the smallest, at 2.2 percent.

The report released Wednesday does not include the "Big 5" — school systems in New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers. The cap does not apply to the New York City system, and the other four comply as part of their respective city tax caps.

On Long Island, school taxes are a hot-button issue, as they account for about two-thirds of property owners’ tax bills.

Districts must finalize their proposed budgets and submit a "Property Tax Report Card" to the state near the end of April. School boards must hold a public hearing on their spending plan seven to 14 days before the budget vote.

The number of districts that have tried to override the cap since its creation has lessened, largely because of the difficulty in getting a supermajority vote. If a district fails to do so, officials can choose to put the same cap-piercing budget before voters again in June. If it is defeated at that time, the district must enact a contingency budget, with no tax increase.

A district also may submit a revised budget that falls within its cap limit for the June revote, or it can forgo a revote and adopt a contingency spending plan.