Long Island school districts started their unprecedented count of mail-in ballots at 5 p.m. Tuesday, in elections marked by confusion and uncertainty over a revamped voting system and state educational funding.

Many districts reported a dramatic upsurge in voting, adding that their count could stretch into Wednesday or Thursday. Under a state directive, some 2 million absentee ballots were sent out on the Island alone, as part of efforts to safeguard public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Huntington reported that 5,695 ballots had poured into the district office. During the past five years, the number of ballots averaged 1,464 annually, mostly from residents who came to the polls in person, said district Clerk Laura McLean.

Roslyn reported receiving about 2,600 votes, three or four times the usual number. Joseph Dragone, the district's assistant superintendent for business and administration, voiced confidence the district's budget would pass, but acknowledged that voters are on edge in many parts of the Island.

"Given the pandemic, given the state of the economy, given the new tax assessment procedure in Nassau County, we've got a perfect storm," said Dragone, whose educational career spans 52 years. "We hope that taxpayers understand that the value of their house is linked to the quality of their schools, and that they continue to vote in favor of school budgets as they have in the past."

The region's 124 districts are calling for nearly $13.4 billion in spending during the 2020-21 school year, but that figure could drop. Albany has announced it may have cut back on state aid to schools, due to falling revenues triggered by the pandemic's economic impact.

School board candidates also have felt the impact, through curtailment of public rallies and door-to-door electioneering. More than 380 candidates are running this year, with contested seats in dozens of districts including Hempstead, Port Washington, Westbury, Brentwood, Huntington and Riverhead.

The Wyandanch district faces two election-related issues: The system is asking voters to override the state's cap on property taxation, saying it needs extra money to maintain sports teams. Meanwhile, the state has appointed a fiscal monitor to keep tabs on Wyandanch's spending.

Nancy Holliday, vice president of Wyandanch's school board, is seeking reelection, while questioning the state's monitor move. Holliday said the state should focus more attention on providing additional cash assistance for her district, the poorest on the Island.

"I think the state could have worked with us a little longer before they appointed a monitor," said Holliday, who has served on the board since 2008. "A monitor is something that's viewed as a negative."

Holliday's challenger in the board race is Jarod Morris, a local civic activist. Morris said he is in "a thousand percent agreement" with the monitors' appointment, because he believes this will build public confidence in the district's spending plans.

"The monitor will be able to be transparent with the community, as we hold the board responsible when it comes to questions regarding fiscal status of the school district," Morris said.

Wainscott, a tiny and wealthy East End district, also seeks a cap override.

Islandwide, proposed spending would rise 1.8% next year, the lowest increase in five years. Taxation would go up 2.1%, the lowest increase in three years. Local officials hope the modest increases will help retain voter support, but admit the massive distribution of absentee ballots has helped create a climate in which the outcome is difficult to predict.

Any districts failing to win majority approval for their budgets can hold revotes, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has ruled. The most likely revote dates are either July 21 or July 28, according to school representatives. Any systems failing to win in the second round essentially face tax freezes next year.

Ballots have been mailed to virtually all the region's registered voters, which evidently encouraged participation by making the process more convenient.

"I tell everybody that the shortest time you'll ever face in voting is at the breakfast table," said Jim Scheuerman, a commissioner at the Nassau County Board of Elections.

On the other hand, some voters voiced wariness over a requirement that they sign one of the envelopes used in returning ballots to district offices.

Elections analysts said signatures are essential for voter verification, and that ballots are separated from envelopes before tallies begin. Skeptics responded that there is no absolute guarantee of secrecy.

"When you walk into that booth and pull that lever, nobody knows how you vote," said Richard Cardozo, a retired brokerage manager who lives in East Meadow. "But this isn't a secret. Are we supposed to have privacy or not?"

One of the biggest questions hanging over Tuesday's elections is whether districts will lose any of the state aid they counted on in drafting their budgets.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said he may have to cut state assistance by as much as 20%, if Congress fails to approve extra relief money for state governments, including New York's. On the Island, a reduction that size would work out to a 5% loss in overall school revenues. That could result in teacher layoffs or higher property taxes, local authorities said,

Cuomo has not yet announced a final decision. Some critics contend the governor should have made his intentions known already, so that voters wouldn't be making decisions on school budgets based on incomplete information.

On the other hand, announcing cuts now might lessen the governor's leverage with Congress.