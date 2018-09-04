This story was reported and written by staff writers John Hildebrand, Keshia Clukey and Janelle Griffith.

Under sunny blue skies, goodbyes at bus stops. Backpacks strapped to shoulders small, medium and large. Smiling welcomes outside schools by superintendents, principals and teachers. Morning assemblies to hand out tablets and laptops.

In 47 of Long Island's 124 public school districts, more than 150,000 students began the 2018-19 academic year on Tuesday. They will be followed by additional waves of pupils on Wednesday, when 64 systems begin classes, and Thursday, when another dozen begin. A single district, Jericho, opened last week.

Altogether, 430,000-plus students will resume classes in public schools by the time fleets of yellow buses complete their initial rounds this week. Private and parochial schools across the Island are opening their doors to thousands of students as well.

Corey Benzing, 5, of East Yaphank, eagerly awaited what he called the “big bus” to take him to his first day of kindergarten at Charles E. Walters Elementary School in the Longwood district.

Corey, with his green sunglasses and "Paw Patrol" backpack, said he was excited, particularly for the bus ride. “I can’t wait to see my friends!” he yelled. “It’s going to be so fun.”

For his mother, Samantha Sweeney, it was a bittersweet morning, waiting at the same bus stop she did as a child. “I’m happy, but I’m sad,” she said. “He’s my oldest, so it’s exciting.”

Sweeney was especially anxious because Corey is legally blind and this is his first time attending school in a regular classroom setting.

He will work with an occupational therapist and vision teacher, she said. “But I heard his teacher is the best in the school,” and that, Sweeney said, makes her feel better.

Meanwhile, Ava Lafler, 5, of East Yaphank, was prepared for her first day of kindergarten at Charles E. Walters with her unicorn backpack, unicorn dress and new rainbow water bottle. She and her mom, Meridith Lafler, got up early to braid her hair and make her lunch.

“This is my third child going through Charles E. Walters,” Lafler said, whose 10-year-old twin sons, David and Cole, are entering sixth grade. “It’s much more comfortable knowing where your child is going.”

It’s still difficult though, said Lafler, who works as a child-support magistrate for Suffolk County Family Court. “We give them our babies," she said.

At Freeport's Caroline G. Atkinson Intermediate School, excitement rippled through the auditorium as sixth-graders received Google Chromebooks first thing Tuesday morning.

The school’s principal, Consuelo Velez, said the intent of the laptops' usage in the curriculum is to allow teachers to track students’ reading habits and check their homework.

Each student who received a device was given instruction on safe practices — including not sharing passwords. The students will be able to take the Chromebooks home each night and must bring the device to school each day.

Grace Harris, 10, of Freeport, said she plans to use her Chromebook to research information on such topics as gaming technology. She had made the school’s vice principal, Michael Fee, a welcome sign for the first day of school, which he hung outside the door of his office.

Freeport Superintendent Kishore Kuncham was on hand for the laptops' rollout, which is the second phase of the district's Chromebook program. The devices already have been in use by students at Freeport High School and Dodd Middle School.

“It’s a great tool to provide to our students,” Kuncham said. “It’s an extension of the classroom.”

Suri Rashid, 11, of Freeport, used a Chromebook last year, in fifth grade, for a project, when the school had a handful of Chromebooks that were shared by different classrooms.

Suri said she has a computer at home, but she shares it with her siblings. This will be the first time she will have her own, she said, adding it will make researching much easier.

At Lawrence Middle School, math teacher Mary Karvelas was wrapping up her first geometry class Tuesday morning with a group of eighth-graders who were selected for the advanced instruction. The 12- and 13-year-olds will be pointed toward taking the Regents Geometry exam in June, two years ahead of the usual schedule.

“Starting tomorrow, it’s full force,” Karvelas told her students. “We have homework every single day. Lucky!”

Matthew Sharin, 12, said he feels prepared to handle the workload.

“I had algebra last year,” Sharin said. “And my older sister can help me.”

Enrollments this school year are projected to dip slightly less than a percentage point, continuing a gradual decline that began 13 years ago, according to demographers at Western Suffolk BOCES.

Local education leaders face a number of challenging issues, including pressures to boost security after school shootings this year in Parkland, Florida, and Santa Fe, Texas. At the same time, many districts are experiencing solid improvements in their finances that allow for building renovations, additions of advanced academic courses and greater help for struggling students.

Longwood's superintendent, Michael Lonergan, said his entire system will put greater emphasis this year on developing student advocacy and leadership. The walls of schools will be hung with slogans such as "Taking Responsibility," he said, and desks in many classrooms will be grouped together to encourage more discussion.

"You'll see classrooms in Charles E. Walters looking very different, where students are empowered to work together, coordinated by their teachers," Lonergan said.

In the 2,700-student Lawrence district, administrators look forward this year to expanding a series of monthly seminar meetings, where teenagers with behavioral problems and their parents meet with school staffers in an effort to avoid suspension from classes. One planned addition, officials said will be offers of free online tutoring for students whose frustrations with class assignments might otherwise lead to misconduct.

Funding for the expanded student help comes from a $250,000 "exemplary school model" grant, awarded last month by the state Education Department. As part of the model program, Lawrence will team up with another district to show staffers there how they, too, might reduce student suspensions.

Lawrence Superintendent Ann Pedersen said she takes particular pride in providing programs for both advanced and struggling students in a district where the proportion of those rated economically disadvantaged runs more than 75 percent. For those who are advanced, the district accelerates selected students through math and science courses two years ahead of normal grade level.

"Having been in Lawrence for many years, I'm just extremely proud of this moment in time," said Pedersen, now entering her 27th year there.

Anael Alston, an assistant commissioner in the state Education Department, visited Lawrence in June to talk with students, staffers and board of education members about the seminar meetings and came away impressed with what he heard.

"Reviewing the infraction with your parent and reflecting on it leads to the kind of growth that we want for all students," Alston said.