The state comptroller's office identified nine Long Island school districts on Thursday among 23 statewide that face varying degrees of financial risk, while noting that many systems had to deal with "extreme" operational issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the Island's districts listed by the state watchdog agency were characterized as "susceptible" to fiscal stress, the mildest of three ratings applied by the state.

Rated school systems in Nassau County were Roosevelt, North Merrick and Hempstead. Suffolk County's list consisted of Middle Country, Bay Shore, Greenport, New Suffolk, Three Village and South Huntington.

Ratings of "significant" stress — the most serious category — were applied to only two systems outside the Island. They were East Ramapo in the mid-Hudson region, and Newfield in the state's Southern Tier region. No districts met the state's criteria for "moderate" stress in the latest ratings.

The comptroller's office each year uses three designations — significant stress, moderate stress and susceptible to stress — as part of its system of evaluating districts' economic condition. "Significant" stress is the most serious description applied to public schools when they are starting to put together budget proposals for the 2022-23 fiscal year that starts July 1.

Ratings also serve as an early alert for district voters who must approve spending proposals before they go into effect. This year's voting on district budgets and school-board trustees is scheduled for May 17.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, in releasing the fiscal-stress report, noted that the statewide list of 23 districts identified for the school year ending June 30, 2021, was down from 31 systems named the previous year. Long Island's list of nine was up from the prior year's list of six.

"Fewer of New York's school districts were scored as under fiscal stress in 2021, but the operational issues caused by the pandemic for all school districts was extreme," DiNapoli said in a statement. "School districts must watch their finances closely as the pandemic continues, prices rise and staffing issues mount."

Comptroller's ratings are based on a combination of strictly financial criteria, such as the strength of districts' reserve funds, as well as factors beyond a district's control, such as the number of low-income families served in the community.

