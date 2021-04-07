Long Island schools have gained a $400 million-plus windfall of state and federal financial aid for the 2021-22 fiscal year, with local officials saying Wednesday that the record funding hike will go a long way in easing the academic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total dollar assistance to public pre-K-12 education in Nassau and Suffolk counties is due to rise by 13% next year, to a total of more than $3.6 billion. Figures were provided by Albany lawmakers, who on Wednesday approved a statewide budget and school-aid package.

The package includes double-digit aid increases to scores of districts across this region, including a 29.19% raise for Glen Cove, 29.18% for South Huntington, 20.24% for Hempstead and 16.44% for Brentwood. Also included are millions of dollars for new and expanded public preschool programs, both regionally and statewide.

The flood of new school money, provided through a combination of higher state taxation and federal stimulus funding, was in marked contrast to warnings of potential cutbacks issued just months ago. In August, aides to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had said they might have to withhold 20% of aid to districts due to uncertain cash flow.

"This is a record investment in our education system," said State Sen. Todd Kaminsky of Long Beach, the senior Democrat in the Island's delegation. "After the year that parents, teachers and students have suffered through, it's the least we could do to make sure students are on the pathway to success and to achieving their potential."

Joseph Dragone, a school-business official with more than 50 years' experience in education, agreed that the latest funding boost was unprecedented for this region. He added that the distribution of cash was generally generous for districts both affluent and poor.

"I don't think you're going to find anybody in the Long Island educational community who looks at this, and says it isn't enough," said Dragone, who also serves as a representative to the Long Island Education Coalition, a regional advocacy group.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Other local school administrators said the extra money would help curb the need for property taxation, while providing after-school and summer classes for students struggling to catch up with lessons. Moreover, these officials said, expanded free preschool services would provide a break for parents with growing families.

Constance Evelyn, the school superintendent in Valley Stream District 13, said the infusion of new money gave her district an opportunity to discuss potential establishment of full-day preschool classes for 4-year-olds. The district initially planned to open half-day preschool classes for 36 youngsters next fall.

"It sends a message to families in New York State that we get it," Evelyn said of preschool expansion. "Access to early learning makes the critical difference."

Check back for updates to this developing story.