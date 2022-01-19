More than $4B in state funding aid for LI schools in Hochul's budget plan

State funding aid for Long Island schools would top $4 billion in the 2022-23 academic year, as Albany continues its push to provide quality education and pandemic relief in this region and statewide.

A Newsday analysis of Gov. Kathy Hochul's state budget proposal finds that the 124 school districts in Nassau and Suffolk counties would be due a hike in state aid exceeding $400 million, or 12%, for the second year in a row. The extra payments are part of a three-year plan intended to provide full state funding for all school systems, even the poorest, by 2023-24.

"When it comes to total dollars, it's significant and welcome," said Lorraine Deller, executive director of the Nassau-Suffolk School Boards Association, in reference to the governor's plan for school aid to the Island.

Deller remarked on the contrast between the current financial outlook, when the state is building budget surpluses, compared to a year ago when there were threats that school aid might have to be cut.

"There is no other way to put it, other than that this is generous, given the dire picture that we were facing in January," the school boards leader said.

On the other hand, analysts noted that proposed school-funding increases vary widely from district to district, under a "foundation" aid formula that gives extra weight to schools with large numbers of students who live in poverty or face other disadvantages. All districts would receive foundation-aid increases of at least 3% under Hochul's proposal, but many systems would be due increases exceeding 20%.

