LI schools' operating aid shows 2.9% increase

New York State's financial support for Long Island's public school operations in the 2019-20 academic year will reach $3 billion for the first time, but the increase from this year is the smallest percentage gain in eight years, analysis of new figures from Albany shows.

District-by-district dollar allotments in the new state budget show that combined operating aid for the 124 districts in Nassau and Suffolk counties will rise next year by $86.4 million, or 2.9 percent, to a total of just over $3 billion. The percentage gain keeps ahead of inflation, now running about 1.5 percent.

By way of comparison, state assistance for school operations in New York City will increase next year by $291.9 million, or 3 percent, to a total of $9.9 billion. Statewide aid will go up $745.9 million, or 3.2 percent, to a total $24 billion, according to preliminary computerized district aid "runs" released on Sunday.

The school-aid figures are part of next year's broader state budget totaling $175.6 billion, which was approved Monday morning.

Financial assistance for education in New York, while high compared with that provided by other states, has been growing at a lower rate in recent years. The slowdown reflects concerns voiced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and other state officials that a decline in state income-tax revenues could threaten stability of the state budget, if spending is allowed to rise too high.

Newsday's analysis of the figures covers support for regular school operations only; it does not include reimbursements for school building construction and renovation, which vary from system to system. Districts' operating funds are widely regarded as a key barometer of trends in state education spending, and are published annually by Newsday, drawn from the state school-aid data.

Democratic lawmakers, who now control both the Senate and Assembly, defended the school-assistance package, noting that it continues to rise as it has since 2012-13, when the state still was recovering from effects of the Great Recession.

"Once again, this budget delivers more dollars to schools than ever before," said state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), a leader of the Island's newly elected majority delegation to the Senate.

Kaminsky added that more work needs to be done in boosting state assistance for schools in the Nassau-Suffolk region, especially for those serving larger numbers of students from low-income families.

"We have to keep pushing the message to Albany that Long Island is not a uniformly wealthy area," he said.

Julie Lutz, chief operating officer of Eastern Suffolk BOCES, said that she and other school officials in the region generally were grateful that the new school funding package was approved in a timely way and that lawmakers managed to include some additional money for proposals that Cuomo made in January.

"We know that state school aid is a big piece of the state budget, and we're appreciative of the work elected officials did to make sure schools are funded," said Lutz, who serves as a regional analyst of education-related fiscal trends and issues.

Sunday's announcement of a state-aid package followed months of lobbying by school districts on the Island and elsewhere — an effort that each year is growing in intensity, especially in poorer districts.

In mid-February, for example, Westbury school officials, who contend their district is shortchanged by the state, invited reporters to tour the local middle school, where overcrowding has forced some classes to relocate to a basement.

Months earlier, hundreds of students, teachers and others from Westbury, Brentwood and three other districts rallied outside a Mineola courthouse, demanding more state assistance for what they called a "coalition of the underfunded."

Cuomo had warned for months that a tight hold was needed on school aid and other state expenditures, in large part because of recent declines in state tax revenues. At one recent joint news conference, the governor's stance was supported by another elected official, state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, who has cautioned that close monitoring of revenue and economic conditions is imperative throughout the coming 2020 fiscal year.

"It's math, the numbers have to add up," the governor said Friday. "I know everybody wants to spend everything; so do I. But there's still an economic reality and the fiscal integrity of the budget."