Expanding the racial and ethnic diversity of educators in Long Island's public schools is the focus of a forum Friday at Hofstra University, sponsored by a coalition of education and civil rights groups from across the region and state.

The four-hour conference will feature the work experiences of educators of color — Asian, black and Latino — as well as practical tips on how to recruit, develop and retain minority teachers and administrators in elementary and secondary schools.

There's work to be done in all those areas, the conference's sponsors noted. Recent research by Hofstra analysts found that while nonwhite students accounted for nearly 45 percent of school enrollments in Nassau and Suffolk counties in 2017, nonwhite teachers made up an estimated 8 percent of the region's classroom workforce.

Advocates of increased diversity said they were encouraged that a capacity audience of nearly 200 signed up for the event, with only standing room remaining available. The forum is being held in the University Club on the Hempstead campus.

"I'd really like to know their willingness to move forward," said Elaine Gross, president of ERASE Racism, a Long Island organization that spotlights segregation in housing and education. "We know that people in general, not just school people, are hesitant to talk about race. So when we raise a subject that needs to be addressed, that takes fortitude."

Sponsors, along with ERASE Racism, include The Education Trust-New York, Hofstra University's National Center for Suburban Studies and the New York State Council of School Superintendents. Following breakfast, the forum will offer four presentations.

Lawrence Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies, and William Mangino, who chairs Hofstra's Department of Sociology, will discuss their research study, "Teacher Diversity in Long Island's Public Schools," which was released in March.

Five educators of color, on a panel moderated by Gross, will describe their workplace experiences. They are Jemal Graham, assistant principal of H.B. Thompson Middle School in the Syosset school district; Lillian Hsiao, who teaches English as a New Language at Great Neck South High School; Dafny Irizarry Ortiz, teacher of English as a New Language in the Central Islip district; Brandy Scott, a former assistant superintendent for North Babylon, who is president of the Long Island Black Educators Association; and Wayne White, president of the Bellport Teachers Association and a social studies teacher at Bellport High School in the South Country district.

Lorna Lewis, superintendent of Plainview-Old Bethpage schools, and Ian Rosenblum, executive director of The Education Trust-NY, will talk about a new publication, "The Educator Diversity Playbook," which outlines five broad steps school districts can take to increase diversity. Lewis also serves as president of the state superintendents' council.

Four veteran school officials will offer their perspectives on staffing diversity during a panel discussion moderated by Eustace Thompson, former chair of Hofstra's Department of Teaching, Learning and Technology. Panelists are Julie Lutz, chief operating officer at Eastern Suffolk BOCES; Sean Douglas, school board president in the Valley Stream 13 district; Aurelia Henriquez, superintendent of Riverhead schools; and Michael Jaime, president of the Elmont school board.

On the issue of hiring more minority teachers, the playbook encourages school boards to adopt resolutions specifically committing themselves to diversity in hiring. It also urges boards to carry through on their commitment by setting detailed goals and timelines and by reviewing their progress periodically at public meetings.

The playbook cites the example of the Valley Stream 30 district, where it says Superintendent Nick Stirling and board trustees work together to remove "institutional roadblocks" to such hiring. Stirling is quoted as saying that it is especially important that hiring committees established by districts are themselves diverse in their racial and ethnic makeup.

"If your interview committee is not diverse in itself, any diverse candidate who comes to sit in front of you, will question you," Stirling says in the playbook's profile. "You say you want diversity, but your interview committee is not even diverse, so what message are you sending to the candidate?"

Once committed to hiring teachers and administrators from different backgrounds, districts need to follow up by collecting data useful in determining if goals are being met. The playbook recommends, for example, that systems keep careful records on candidates who apply for jobs, and on whether they are granted interviews, hired and successfully retained over multiple years.

Lewis, the Plainview-Old Bethpage superintendent, is cited as someone who personally reviews the resumes of every applicant for an administrative job, in order to counter potential bias. Lewis is black.

"I just went through 500 resumes because we have an assistant principal opening," Lewis is quoted as saying in the playbook. "It's important that I do that because there are clues on a resume that someone is a minority. I'll flag a resume and say, 'Must be interviewed' in order to add diversity to the pool. I feel that it is my duty to have them get the experience."

The playbook was produced by The Education Trust-New York, a nonprofit research and advocacy group based in Manhattan that concentrates on equity issues involving students of color and the economically disadvantaged.