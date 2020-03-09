These are the Long Island school districts and area universities that have closed already or are planning to temporarily close in response to concerns over the coronavirus.

Plainview Old Bethpage Central School District — All schools will be closed Tuesday after a staff member contracted the virus. District buildings will be cleaned and officials said they will provide an update by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Shoreham-Wading River Central School District — All district schools will reopen Tuesday after being closed Monday. District officials said they have no known confirmed cases but closed all schools Monday as a precaution after a staff member informed the district their spouse may potentially have the virus.

Hofstra University — All on-campus classes are canceled through Friday due to a student reporting flu-like symptoms after attending an off-campus conference where an attendee tested positive for the virus.

New York City universities:

Columbia University — All classes are canceled Monday and Tuesday because a member of the campus community has been quarantined as a result of exposure to the coronavirus.

— All classes are canceled Monday and Tuesday because a member of the campus community has been quarantined as a result of exposure to the coronavirus. Fordham University — All face-to-face classes across its campuses are canceled until further notice. Classes will be taught online beginning Wednesday.

— All face-to-face classes across its campuses are canceled until further notice. Classes will be taught online beginning Wednesday. Yeshiva University — All classes on its Beren and Wilf campuses are canceled through March 16, as a precautionary measure after a student, and an adjunct professor who hadn't been on campus for three weeks, both tested positive for the virus.